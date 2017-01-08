Here's how to avoid motion sickness in VR before buying!

Although many developers are trying their hardest to avoid motion sickness, it's still a huge problem for virtual reality. Even with accurate head-tracking, fully body experiences and specially designed games, some experiences just don't work out for those prone to motion sickness.

If you're one of the many who suffers from motion sickness, finding games that work for you is half of the problem. Here's how to find suitable games on your virtual reality platform!

Oculus Rift

Oculus Rift owners are treated to a rather straightforward system, ranking Oculus Store games by their ability to provoke motion sickness. Sorting games into three tiers of 'Comfort Level' ratings, this takes into account each game's individual experience and attaches category based on the accessibility.

With this system, games are ranked as Comfortable, Moderate, and Intense, with the with the latter being attached to games that have a high chance of motion sickness. However, it should be noted that the Comfort ratings have no link to a game's content or themes, and solely represents the accessibility of the VR component.

To view the comfort rating for Oculus Store games on your PC, an indicator will be displayed on the store page under the price.

HTC Vive

SteamVR is the prime place for HTC Vive content, serving as the main location for all HTC Vive titles. No comfort rating system is currently offered on the marketplace, making it much harder to get an idea of a game's comfort.

For now, looking over Steam's user reviews are a good way to go; by look out for anyone mentioning notable motion sickness. Many HTC Vive games also have free demos available nowadays, making it easier than ever to try a game before you buy.

Controller-based, seated experiences are also often more likely to provoke motion sickness over room-scale titles, which is something to consider when browsing the Steam store.

Gear VR

With Gear VR having Oculus Store integration, experiences on Samsung's VR platform are also given comfort ratings. The same three-tier scale for Oculus Rift games is present here, breaking titles into Comfortable, Moderate and Intense categories.

To find Gear VR comfort levels, a rating will be displayed beneath the price on the Android application. However, if viewing the storefront via a Gear VR headset, the indicator can be found in the bottom right of the listing.

Google Daydream

Built off the existing Google Play storefront, Google Daydream software distribution is still in the early stages of its existence. Since the first Daydream-compatible device launched only a few months ago, the platform still has a long way to go before catching up to some of the more established competition.

As of right now, Google Daydream lacks any form of comfort ratings but may be a feature to come as the platform develops. However, without any form of positional tracking, motion sickness is something be aware of as a Daydream user. In the meantime, reviews are your best bet.

PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR titles are also absent of a comfort rating, leaving players to form an opinion based on the varying reviews you can expect to find online. Sony has previously stated that it's considered such a system but held back due to the subjective nature of the process. For now, Sony is leaving any form of game rating to official rating boards such as PEGI and the ESRB.

Do you suffer from motion sickness? How do you combat it while in VR? Make sure to let us know in the comments!