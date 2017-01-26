Adult entertainment in VR gets even better with accessories.

VR has brought porn into a whole new realm. Now, you can watch your adult entertainment, in a venue where you are completely surrounded by it. So, it's only natural that accessories can bring it up a notch even further. You may not have even considered the fact that there are accessories built specifically to better enjoy porn in VR.

That's where we come in, we've got the details on some of the best accessories currently available to you.

Lovense

Lovense markets themselves as the first sex toys integrated with VR porn. Whether that's true or not, they do offer two pretty awesome accessories. One is meant for men, and the other for women, and both attach to your device via a bluetooth connection. They use the virtualrealsex app to connect, and actually attempt to match up to the video that you are watching.

The real goal of these accessories is intended to sync up the real world with the videos you are enjoying. It makes an attempt to sync the action of the video, with movement from the accessories, letting you actually feel like you are a part of the video. Lovense actually offers several different accessories that you can try out, and they are easily the most popular accessory currently on the market.

See Lovense

Autoblow 2

This accessory is built especially for the men out there enjoying adult entertainment. Although it doesn't have the haptic feedback of some other accessories, it can certainly get the job done. It's built to give you a hands free oral experience. This does mean that it won't sync up with many videos, but it can definitely still deliver a enjoyable experience.

What you will get is a robot that can give you unlimited blow jobs. It's got a number of settings, and delivers that hand free experience that adds to the VR immersion.

See Autoblow 2

Kiroo Onyx

The Kiroo Onyx is another accessory built for the needs of men who enjoy adult entertainment. It works as a sheath that connects to your device via bluetooth, while syncing up with virtualrealsex.com. You can choose between automated settings to get you as much immersion as possible, or use it manually if thats what you prefer.

If you pick up the Kiroo Onyx, you can also score a 15 day trial to virtualrealsex.com and a new VR headset. The Kiroo is a bit more pricey than the other accessories we've shown you thus far, but it's gotten great reviews and might be the accessory that gets your blood pumping.

Kiroo Onyx

Kiroo Pearl

The Kiroo Pearl was originally created as the women's companion accessory to the Kiroo Onyx. While it can connect to a secure server to enjoy time with a partner, it's also fantastic for solo time while in VR.

The pearl also includes a variety of settings that make it great for a variety of tastes, as well as a remote control that can be used with it. Since you can sync up with another device, it's also possible to turn VR into a two person experience if you have enough headsets to pull it off.

Kiroo Pearl

While it's true that there weren't many accessories on this list quite yet, new companies are developing accessories to enhance your adult VR experience. For now, most of these accessories have been catering towards men, but companies like Lovense have also made sure that women aren't left out either. So if you've been looking for an excellent accessory that could help bring your VR porn closer to reality, be sure to check out one of the accesories on our list.