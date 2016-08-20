Finding adult apps for VR is easy, finding awesome adult apps in VR can be more difficult.

Porn in VR is all over the place these days. In fact, all you have to do is a quick Google search and you'll find plenty of websites and apps that can give you what you're looking for. Not all adults apps are awesome though. So instead of slogging through the internet and hoping you find an awesome app, we've done the work for you. Whether you are looking for something to play on Gear VR, Daydream or Oculus Rift there are great options to choose from when it comes to the best apps in VR for adult entertainment.

Badoink VR

Badoink VR was one of the first places that you could find adult content in VR. They've got tons of videos that you can access, in a variety of genres. Now, for the most part you will need to pay to access the videos you want, but you can check out teasers of the video you are interested in.

They've really gone all in with their VR content. You can find dozens of different videos, and they even offer to send out VR headsets when you sign up for their service. They also separate the type of videos you can access by category so that you can easily find exactly what it is you're looking for.

Pornhub VR

Anybody who enjoys adult entertainment on the internet has head of Pornhub. What you might not have realized quite yet is that Pornhub also has roughly a ton of adult entertainment available for VR. You can find what you're looking through by just scrolling through the website, or choose the category that best fits your interests.

They've got tons of options for the videos you want to watch too. You can choose between amateur and pro videos, choose your duration, and of course decide on exactly what kind of porn it is that you want to watch. You do need to be careful though, because their navigation can accidentally drag you away from VR videos into normal adult entertainment.

Sex like real VR app

The next app on our list today is the Sex like Real VR app, and it is head and shoulders above the rest. The Sex like real VR app delivers tons of content, in an actual app format. It pulls content from other websites and gives you a far superior user interface than we've found anywhere else on the internet so far. It's available for almost every VR headset currently out there, missing only PlayStation VR, and Daydream.

One of the biggest perks with Sex like Real, is that you can access your content streaming. You don't need to download anything but the app itself to access what you want to watch. Since it pulls videos from around the internet, you also get access to better content and more of it than any other site we've managed to find.

Fulldive VR

Last but certainly not least, is Fulldive VR. Currently only available on Cardboard and Daydream, Fulldive VR is a very capable video player that gives you access to a huge catalog of videos, including plenty of 360 degree adult videos.

This app delivers a pretty awesome experience for anyone who only has access to phone based VR headsets. You can watch videos you have downloaded to your phone through the viewer, browse to your favorite websites to watch streaming videos where they are available; and this includes Youtube, and you can search through their massive video collection. Seeking out their adult content is extremely easy to do, since they have a category system in place which includes a 'Sexy' section.

The big thing to remember with adult apps in VR is that there are always more of them showing up. We hadn't even noticed Sex like real until very recently. As we move forward we're going to see more fantastically done adult apps for VR, but until then, these 3 should certainly get you by. So is there an adult app we missed? Let us know about it in the comments below!