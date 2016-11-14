It's time to take phone based VR experiences to the next level with Google Daydream.

Google Daydream has arrived, bringing a slew of terrific apps with it. There are a fair few to pick from and try out, but you may already recognize a few from PlayStation VR and Gear VR. If you don't have the time to try all of them out, then don't worry! We've collected the best free apps on Google Daydream for you.

Invasion

Invasion is an award winning short film that will steal your heart, while you are right in the middle of the action. When a pair of not-so-bright aliens beam down to a snowy lake on Earth, intent to take over the planet, it's up to a pair of adorable rabbits to save the world from certain doom.

It's a short yet adorable film that's a great way to jump into VR if you're just getting started.

VR Karts: Sprint

Just about everybody enjoys a good kart racing game. VR Karts: Sprint offers a fun kart racing game where you can play against friends online, or against AI players. Either way you decide to go, you'll be able to pick up a variety of power ups which can cause issues for your opponents.

You'll also be able to customize your kart to your liking, and get access to a championship trophy mode to play through.

Fantastic Beasts

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is back, with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. If you need some time in the wizarding world after watching the movie, Warner Bros has released this awesome VR experience that allows you to step into the wizarding world. You'll be able to take a lesson in Herbology, and it's a ton of fun... no matter which Hogwarts house you might claim allegiance to.

You'll also be able to interact with a limited number of magical creatures. It's spellbinding fun, and a great way to pass time for anyone who is losing their mind waiting for the movie to be released.

PolyRunner VR

If you're looking for a fun, fast paced game on this list, then you're in luck. PolyRunner VR is a space runner game that quickly becomes addictive as you fly through a variety of environments. The graphics are sweet and simple, allowing you to enjoy the experience without getting lost in the landscape as you go. The terrain changes as you go, and you'll be able to pick up power ups and boosts to help you along the way.

This is an easy game to pick up, but a difficult one to master. PolyRunner will have you hooked on flying before you even know it, especially in first-person mode.

YouTube

YouTube has long since become a staple of the way we use the internet. For many people a significant chunk of their time on the internet is spent browsing videos there. So it's fantastic to see Google made sure it's on the initial list of Google Daydream apps.

With spatial audio that will change depending on where you are looking, a theater mode for rectangular videos, and 360 videos that put you in the center of the action, there is plenty to see and do here.

Within

One of the easiest ways to experience new things in VR is with 360 degree videos, and that is exactly what Within delivers. You can watch great content from outlets like NBC, Vice Media, and The New York Times, as well as great music experiences from the likes of U2 and Muse. There's a ton of content for you to enjoy and explore - plenty of which will introduce you to new and fantastic experiences.

If you enjoy using VR to experience new things, then Within has a great catalog for you to peruse and explore with hours of excitement waiting.

LEGO Brickheadz Builder VR

LEGO has made it's arrival in VR in this simple, but fun game. You'll be able to unlock new LEGOs by completing formulas in the big golden book, watch as your Brickheadz interact with each other, and even customize the way they look and act. Of course, you also have access to building items with LEGOs from within the app. You can freebuild, or use patterns in order to create specific items for your Brickheadz to interact with.

LEGO Brickheadz brings the simple magic of building your imagination to VR. While it's a simple game, it's great for any age and can bring back the magic of LEGOs, no matter how old you may be.

Fulldive VR

While there are plenty of different apps that will deliver you great 360 degree videos, however very few have as large of a library as Fulldive VR. There are dozens of videos, in multiple categories, making it easy to find the type of content that you are looking for. There is also a way to see what videos your friends have been watching, and even upload your own videos to watch from within Fulldive VR.

Whether you want something popular, funny, scary, or even sexy, there is a video here for you. With tons to explore, Fulldive VR has a video for everyone.

Do you think there is a fantastic free app for Google Daydream that we missed here? Drop us a line in the comments, or start a conversation about it in our forums