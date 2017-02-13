What are the scariest games for PSVR?

An important question was recently asked in our forums: Are there any good horror titles for PlayStation VR? If you haven't yet tried a scary game in virtual reality but love horror games on a normal 2D screen, you're in for a treat. Being cut off from the real world around you coupled with binaural audio is crazy immersive. If you're in the market for some horror games for PSVR, here are the best currently on offer.

Resident Evil 7

If you're a long-time fan of the Resident Evil series, you'll probably notice immediately how this entry is a bit more cinematic. The voice acting is on point, and you really root for the characters as they move through their arc.

Resident Evil 7 is also the first of the series to be playable in VR, and it is a real treat. The first-person view makes you feel like you're actually inside the game, and the level of terror is magnificent.

If it's a AAA horror game you're looking for, or if you're a long-time fan of the Resident Evil series, the seventh installment is a great choice when it comes to spooky games for PSVR.

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Imagine this: you visit an aging carnival that sort of looks sketchy from the outside, but, hey, it's cheap. You meet your guide who takes you on a ride on a rickety railcar where you use pea-shooters to knock down ducks and bowling pins and other carnival junk.

Oops, you accidentally inhaled some sort of gas, and things might no longer go according to plan. Those pea-shooters have turned into pistols, and the carnival junk you were shooting earlier for points has now turned into murderous clowns.

If a game that combines the thrill of a rollercoaster in VR with some seriously demented situations, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood will be a great addition to your library.

The Brookhaven Experiment

There was a bit of an accident during the title experiment, and the result was a sort of hole torn into reality. A bunch of nasty monsters poured through that hole and proceeded to kill off most of the human race except, apparently, for you.

You wander the world, setting up camp in what seems like safe locations, defending yourself against the monsters. It's just you, your guns, and a flashlight. Monsters will come from all sides while you stand in the middle of your camp, so don't expect to do much sitting.

As far as post-apocalyptic shooters go, The Brookhaven Experiment rests at number one. Don't forget to bring your brown pants!

Here They Lie

You're wandering, alone, in a monochrome world, where the only color is your lover's dress. She's always a few steps ahead of you — it's impossible to catch her. As you descend deeper into the city, the horror-factor ramps up. You'll meet a cast of memorably weird characters, all the while serenaded by the unsettling soundtrack.

If you feel like things are a little too intense — this is a testament to the game's level of horror — there are predetermined rest areas when you can collect your thoughts and massage your damaged psyche.

If you'd like a horror game with a compelling story and don't mind quite a few jump scares, Here They Lie will fit right in with the rest of your games.

The horror…

