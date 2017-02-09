What are the best multiplayer games for PSVR?

PlayStation VR's library of games grows every week, and it continues to attract some gems. One thing about virtual reality, mostly due to the physical nature of the headset, is that it can be a bit of a solitary experience. If you'd like your gaming experience to entail meeting some new friends or duking it out against human intelligence, we've rounded up the best multiplayer games for PlayStation VR.

Werewolves Within

Werewolves Within is probably the best multiplayer game out there for anyone who likes to lie. C'mon, you know you do it once in awhile — why not try out your chops in an arena with no negative consequences save losing your virtual head?

Jen Karner, from our review:

There isn't any real reason that lying to people you don't know while playing a game together should be so fun, but it totally is.

The premise is based on an old party game called Mafia, where a group of people sat down around a table and were assigned roles. In the case of Werewolves Within, one of you is a werewolf in a town of peaceful villagers. Not only does the werewolf have to lie itself out of an execution, the rest of the townsfolk also have to save their own necks by convincing the others they're not the guilty party.

It's a game based on wits and a silver tongue, and it's oh so fun. Not only that, it's also beautifully illustrated. At least six players are required to play a round, and there are 11 different roles to be assigned, each with their own character artwork. If it's near-infinite replayability and an arena for lying you're looking for, give Werewolves Within a try.

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

If you've ever enjoyed the robotic mayhem that is Titanfall or the intense sport-ish action that is Rocket League, you can probably sort of already see where RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will take you. It has the same giant killer robots as the former, and it has the same sports-oriented action as the latter.

You use your head to target the guns on your mech, while your trusty DualShock 4 controller handles your other movements and triggers. Sitting in your robot's cockpit, you're going to feel like you're really there.

Richard Devine, from our hands-on:

This is the VR effect in full swing. You're not just playing — you're inside the game — and it's terrific.

Your RIG can be modded quite extensively, and once you get used to the maps, you'll know which RIG and which mods work best in certain scenarios — it's a constant balance of firepower, defense, and speed. There are three game modes to master, one that resembles classic team deathmatch, another that puts a goal-like spin on team deathmatch, and third that can be immediately recognized as (American) football.

Anyone looking for fast-paced action that blends sports, big guns, and even bigger robots should definitely give RIGS: Mechanized Combat League a try.

World War Toons Beta

If there's one game in this roundup we urge everyone to at least try out once, it's World War Toons — you can get it now for free. It's a goofy, cartoonish look at WWII that puts you in a first-person view behind the eyes of either an Axis or Allied soldier. Both sides have four classes to choose from — sniper, LMG, SMG, and pistol — and anyone can turn into a tank to wreak havoc if they score enough points.

There are also four game modes to enjoy, where it will take all four classes working together to achieve victory. Anyone familiar with Team Fortress 2 will immediately enjoy the number of hats available as cosmetic items — there are also tank upgrades and weapon mods galore.

World War Toons shows a pretty high level of polish for currently resting in Beta stage, and we're excited to see what the final product looks like.

Battlezone

If you search for Battlezone, you'll probably bring up a bunch of results from years ago. Battlezone started out as a tank combat game way back in the Atari days, and the current offering for PlayStation VR is the result of decades of advances in technology. While you can't play against any human competition, you and three other tank commanders can team up to take on the campaign. It's you, safe in your tank, while the retro-stylized world around you gets blown to smithereens.

Jez Corden, from our hands-on:

Truth be told, Battlezone VR was an impressive introduction to virtual reality, especially as someone who was pretty concerned about issues with motion sickness.

Your tank can be tricked out quite extensively with both defensive and offensive upgrades, but don't expect the game to get easy — the enemies' tanks also get some nasty upgrades. If you've been waiting for a great co-op game for PSVR, consider picking up Battlezone.

EVE: Valkyrie

EVE: Valkyrie has been a staple of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift for awhile now, and it's refreshing to see that the PlayStation VR version is a title that pulls no punches — it looks just as beautiful here, and it has everything the PC versions have. You can even team up with players on PC for some great co-op play in the Joint Strike update.

The premise is pretty simple: you're seated in a gunship's detailed cockpit, and you're going to have to do some tricky flying and precise shooting to get out alive. While there is a satisfying single player campaign to get through, the real fun starts when you get into multiplayer. There are three modes of play — team deathmatch, control, and carrier assault — where you can grab XP and move up the leaderboards. There are plenty of upgrades for your starter ship, and you'll eventually have the opportunity to purchase new ships.

If it's interstellar action you're after, grab EVE: Valkyrie. You'll love the challenge of online multiplayer, and you can play with your friends who have a Rift or Vive.

Eagle Flight

Ubisoft's Eagle Flight is an incredible experience as a single player game. You have free roam over a version of Paris that has been retaken by nature. All the big landmarks are still there, however, and Hausmann's iconic architecture is what most of the smaller buildings are based on.

Cale Hunt, from our review:

Seeing Paris on a sunny day from atop Notre Dame Cathedral made me say Woah. And now I get to take off and fly around all I want? Where has this game been all my life?

There is also a multiplayer component of the game that pits you and two teammates against three foes in a take on the classic capture the flag game mode — a carcass has been spotted somewhere in Paris, and it's your team's job to get it back to the nest before the other team. You have screech attacks and wind defense that add a bit of depth to the game.

This is the only multiplayer game mode, so if you're looking for something purely multiplayer, you might want to check out a different title. If, however, you'd also like to try out the amazing single player game, the multiplayer component is a fine addition.

Sports Bar VR

There's no title in our roundup that quite captures the feeling of companionship as good as Sports Bar VR. You and five other people who have their own PSVR headsets can meet up in a funky bar where all the games are free and you have to bring your own drinks.

The real centerpiece here is a fantastic pool sim where you can play your favorite game, including classic 8 Ball. If cues aren't really your thing, there's also skeeball, air hockey, darts, and dominoes. If you have to wait a few minutes to go up against whoever wins the current game, you can pass the time by throwing beer bottles at the wall or heckling the players.

If recapturing the essence of a dark bar with a ton of games is your goal, Sports Bar VR should be a great addition to your PSVR library.

