What are the best shooting games for PlayStation VR?

Shooters are a mainstay and favorite among many gamers, and the style of play is only heightened in PlayStation VR thanks to motion tracking and intense immersion. The list of shooters for PSVR is ever-increasing, but here are the ones we think you should try first.

The Brookhaven Experiment

Popping on the head-mounted display and starting a new game in The Brookhaven Experiment is like taking your life into your own hands — you're in a dark place, there are decaying zombies of all sizes out there, and your weapons always seem to be just a little short on ammunition.

Waves of undead will attack your small camp wherever you've set up, and it's your job to repel them. Things start off relatively slow with your usual humanoid zombies lumbering toward you, but things get going when the first eight-footer stomps its way into range.

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood is a perfect blend of carnival fun and hellish, twisted landscapes. Things start out alright — you get to take a ride through an old fairground in a rickety cart — but soon take a turn when you ingest hallucinogenic gas.

To defend yourself against the real or hallucinated enemies, you have two pistols that can be swapped out for shotguns and automatics along the way. Once the wheels on the cart start turning, you start pulling triggers and keep pulling triggers until the ride ends.

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

If you're a fan of shooters and also don't mind a sports game once in awhile, RIGS Mechanized Combat League will be right up your alley. You sit in the cockpit of a giant, mechanized athlete strapped with heavy weapons — known as a RIG — as you attempt to best the other team in a variety of games: Powerslam, Endzone, and Team Takedown.

A singleplayer campaign lets you move up through the league as you unlocks new RIGs and sign endorsement deals, and multiplayer mode lets you take your RIGs online to compete against real people. The action is intense, and the arena always smells like gunpowder.

Battlezone

Battlezone is a bit like Tron, a bit like War Thunder, and a bit like those Flash games we used to play online years ago. You're strapped into the cockpit of a Cobra tank and are faced with moving through the explosive campaign. If you'd like some help, you can get three of your friends to join you for some co-op fun.

As you progress, your tank will receive power-ups and heavier weapons, and you'll even see a few other models of tanks if the Cobra doesn't suit your needs. If you and your tank have what it takes to finish the campaign, you can start all over again and not get bored — the maps are all procedurally generated, so you'll feel like you're playing again for the first time.

EVE: Valkyrie

EVE: Valkyrie takes the enormous world of EVE: Online and distills it into an overflowing package filled with beautiful graphics, a ton of ships, weapons, and playstyles.

The Valkyrie are a gang of pirates you've fallen in with, and it's up to you to blast everything that moves on your way to fortune and fame. Face off against other players in a cutthroat multiplayer arena, or hone your skills in the singleplayer mode. For any fans of science fiction stories and shooting until your barrels glow, this is the game for you.

