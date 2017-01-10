What are the best racing games for VR?

If you've invested in a VR setup and haven't yet tried a racing game, you owe it to yourself to at least experience it once. The speed, combined with the feeling of actually sitting in the driver's seat, delivers an unmatched experience. Here are the best racing games you can grab right now.

DRIVECLUB VR

PlayStation VR's premiere racing game, DRIVECLUB VR, delivers over 80 detailed cars and over 100 tracks to race them on. These tracks are split up over five locations to give you varied vistas, including snow-capped mountains and tight city streets.

Set up your own challenges for you and your friends as you battle it out online, or make your way to the top of the tree in the single-player career.

Need for Speed No Limits VR

The Need for Speed franchise has been around for a long time, and it's now reached Daydream View with No Limits VR. There are 12 tracks split up over four locations for a bit of variety outside your windscreen, and you have a wide selection of detailed, real-world cars to choose from.

Gain reputation as you win races and go head to head with your rivals to unlock the best cars and make the streets your own.

iRacing

If competitive racing simulations are your thing, iRacing has proven itself as the top title. Grab a subscription and join the growing crowd of racing fans who just want to go fast. There are over 800 leagues to join and over 100 cars to choose from so that everyone feels at home.

All of the most famous racetracks the world over are here, and you can set up and host your own tournaments for you and your friends. Give this title a try only if you're prepared to set the other aspects of your life aside for awhile as you strive to be the best driver in the world.

Project CARS

Looking for beautiful graphics, in-depth tuning, and a sandbox career mode for your racing sim? Project CARS has all this and more. If you get tired of building your career how you want, you can head online for some intense action against seriously talented racers.

This GOTY edition includes 12 DLC packs with extra cars and tracks to extend this game's already impressive inventory.

DiRT Rally

While most of the other titles on this list are racing sims based on asphalt tracks, DiRT Rally is for the off-road enthusiasts out there. Get behind the wheel of a large selection of the world's premiere rally cars and feel the danger of driving top speed down tight, turning roads.

Unlock upgrades as you win, repair dents and scrapes, and carefully manage your team (including co-driver) to reach the top of the standings.

Redout: Enhanced Edition

Veteran gamers out there probably remember old magnet racing games like WipeOut and F-Zero and how much fun they were thanks to intense speed and colorful graphics. Redout is an homage to those games, and playing it in VR sends it to the next level.

There are over 75 events to race in on 20 tracks, and you can jump into multiplayer games with up to 12 players. The race tracks and locations are beautiful, and the soundtrack ramps up the faster you go. Adrenaline rush? Oh yeah.

VR Karts: Sprint

Remember how fun it was playing Mario Kart on SNES and N64? VR Karts: Sprint for Daydream and Gear VR will immediately remind you of the timeless classic, except now you're actually inside the game thanks to VR.

Grab power-ups and throw AI or online opponents off the track as you take your little cart to the top of the leaderboard. There's no Yoshi kart, but you'll have just as much fun as you remember.

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa was designed from the ground up with racing fanatics in mind. The most popular real-world tracks have been scanned and imported into the game, and you can choose from over 60 detailed cars to race.

Get behind the wheel in your Rift and experience what it's like to really drive these cars — feel tire flat spots, heat cycles, aerodynamics, and energy recovery systems. Want to create your own tracks and cars? Mess around with the same editing tools the developers used to create the game.

Your go-to racing game

What's your favorite racing game for VR? Which ones have you tried so far and on which platform? Let us know in the comments section!