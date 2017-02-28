When it comes to storage, you have a few options.

Your phone only comes with a finite amount of space to hold all of your information from photos to contacts. So, you might find that you quickly start to fill it up as you download all of those awesome new VR games for your Gear VR. When that starts to happen, or if it's already happened, you might be trying to figure out how to get more storage out of your phone. Well, we've got all the details for you below.

Onboard storage

Different phones have different amounts of space that is initially available for games and apps. Depending on which phone you are using to run your Gear VR, there could be anywhere from 16 to 64 GB of onboard storage. This is your basic option for storage, and while it might be a solid choice for some people, it isn't often tenable in the long run.

This is the easiest storage option for most people.

This is also the easiest storage option for most people, since it doesn't involve any extra steps of any kind. However, you're also dealing with the smallest amount of storage space. If you've only got 16GB on onboard storage, then you may find yourself having to delete and reinstall apps just because there isn't room for all of them.

MicroSD Card

Picking up a nice hefty MicroSD card can make a serious difference in how much space you have to work with. While this isn't a viable option for Galaxy S6 users, it is probably your best option for storage. That's because you can essentially pop an additional 128GB of space into your phone. If you're running on a Galaxy S7 this is your best option for a maximum size increase.

To be able to use this option, you need to have a phone that includes a MicroSD slot.

However to be able to use this option, you need to have a phone that includes a MicroSD slot. This means that this isn't an option for Galaxy S6 users, but everyone else should be solid. You can pick up your preferred size of MicroSD card at any retailer, or by checking out Amazon's options. By doing this you can add anywhere from an additional 16GB, up to 128GB which will give you some serious wiggle room when it comes to storage.

USB Type C flash drive

If you're one of the folks who has gotten the new matte black Gear VR, there is a third storage option that is open to you. You can use a USB Type C flash drive. Unlike the older Gear VR, the newer version allows you to use the USB for data, and not just for charging.

This gives you plenty of space to store your VR games.

Unlike the permanently attached storage or the internally stored microSD storage, flash drive storage is only good for playing media files in your headset. When the drive is attached you can search it for files from within your preferred VR media player, and watch in your own private theater. This storage format supports 360-degree videos as well as your own mix of standard flat videos.

Have you had to upgrade the storage options on your phone for Gear VR? Did you run out of storage space before upgrading, or get it done in advance?