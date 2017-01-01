It doesn't have to look like exercise, it can look like fun!

Sometimes you need motivation to work out, and there's no problem with that. All it takes is a distraction to make exercise feel less like work and more like fun, and VR can be perfect for those distractions. All you really need is an exercise routine you're comfortable with repeating, and you're good to go!

We've got a couple of ideas for how you can use VR to make that exercise routine either more engaging or less like work. Pick the one that works best for you and give it a shot!

In Netflix we Trust

Lots of gyms include televisions to help offer a distraction, but that doesn't mean there's something on you actually want to watch. Exercising from home gives you some additional control, but it's not always easy to work out in the same room as all of your home theater goodies. Sometimes you need a video solution that travels with you, and in VR you can block everything out and just focus on the video in front of you while you push through your workout.

The app of choice here is obviously Netflix. It's the only VR video app that lets you set the video to follow your head movement, so you can jump between exercises and not lose what you are watching. It's also a good bet that you're not going to run out of things to watch on Netflix anytime soon, so you can continue this routine for months without an issue.

Netflix VR is currently available for the Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream, which means you can bring your VR with you anywhere and work out however you like!

Body Weights and Action Games

Looking for a workout that doesn't feel like a workout? Strap some weights to you body and play your favorite high activity game in VR. Any game that gets your heart going for extended periods of time will be ramped up considerably with weights on your ankles and wrists, making your next VR session quite the workout!

The Full VR Workout

Immersion is what makes VR so great, and what could be better than a fully immersive VR workout that makes you feel like you're somewhere else entirely? We've seen examples of total VR immersion workout kits, like rowing kits with Holodia's Holofit software, but setting something up at home you can use with your VR gear is another matter entirely.

Currently, the best solution comes from VirZOOM. This is an exercise bike with a unique set of sensors and controls designed to work with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR to become part of the VR experience. You put the headset on, climb on the stationary bike, and your activity on the bike is a part of the VR app you're in. You can ride a bike in VR and feel totally immersed, or you can use one of the other VirZOOM apps and turn your activity into riding a horse or driving a tank.

VirZOOM plans to eventually support more VR headsets, but the bike is built to collapse easily for storage so you don't have to worry about always having your equipment out in the same space as your VR equipment. It's either a really great VR exercise plan or a really silly way to feel like you're riding a horse in VR. Either way you win, really.

What about sweat?

Moisture is a problem in VR, no matter what headset you're using. Getting sweat in your eyes with a headset on sucks, and taking the headset off to discover the padding is soaked in sweat is just plain gross. There are ways to make sure this isn't a problem during your workout, you just need to make sure you have the best solution for you.