What VR headsets work well for iPhone?

Best overall Merge VR See at Amazon Google's rules for making a Cardboard headset means that most of the hardware options you see for iPhone are going to be mostly the same, but Merge VR stands out in several critical ways. The whole body is a soft foam, so it rests against your skin easily. The design also doesn't unfold, so you're able to put your iPhone in the top slot and know it will stay in even if you move around quite a bit. If you're not a fan of using your glasses in VR, Merge VR will even let you adjust focal distance with simple toggles on the side of the headset. Bottom line: It's a simple design with a good strap to hold the headset to your face, and the bright color ensures no one will accidentally sit on it. This is a solid, relatively inexpensive option for anyone.

Why Merge VR is the best

Cheap VR headsets have a tendency to be poorly made, or in many cases actually constructed of cardboard. Merge VR steps away from that tradition with a foam body that is surprisingly functional considering the design. A piece of the headset can be removed to expose the camera on your phone, which enables video pass-through VR apps that aren't as common due to the design of most Cardboard apps. Connecting headphones is also easy with this design, which is good because most wireless headphones are not great for VR. Once you have headphones attached, you can strap Merge VR to your head and use it for as long as you like. Or until the battery on your phone dies.

The most important part of Merge is that it not only works with all Google Cardboard apps, the company is working on accessories that will enhance VR for gaming and education. That means this headset is going to be around for quite a while, so your investment is about as future-proof as you can get when it comes to VR.

Best runner-up View-Master Deluxe See at Amazon Who didn't own a View-Master when they were a kid?! This VR headset takes your phone along for the nostalgia ride, but also serves as a highly functional Google Cardboard viewer with several great educational apps included. There's a focal wheel for those in need of a sharper picture without glasses, and the headset is designed to quickly function with both iPhone sizes. Also, if you're very careful with your wiring, the included headphone jack will work with your Lightning to 3.5mm dongle so you can enjoy the full immersion of VR Bottom line: This headset is great for quick VR activity, especially if you're sharing with friends!

Best value I AM CARDBOARD V2.0 See at Amazon As the name suggests, this is your standard base model Google Cardboard kit. It can be collapsed down into a flack pack for travel, holds just about any size phone without issue, and offers a touch button on the side of the headset to interact with VR apps. This is made for quick, portable VR and it does that job well. Bottom line: These kids are easily damaged, but considerably less expensive than the competition.

Conclusion

Google Cardboard headsets come in all shapes and sizes, but these are the best for your iPhone. The Merge VR headset offers comfort and functionality, View-Master looks amazing and includes great educational content, and short of building one yourself it's hard to find a headset cheaper than I AM CARDBOARD. All you have to do is choose which best suits your needs!