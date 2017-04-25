Make sure you have the VR Headset which offers the most complete experience for Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

Best Overall Oculus Rift with Touch See at Amazon The Oculus Rift earns top marks for Star Trek: Bridge Crew because it's the best VR Headset for quickly setting up just about anywhere any jumping into your game. With integrated headphones and every piece of Rift running on USB, it's easy to get into the game without a lot of extra wires around you. Rift also received a substantial price cut recently, making it noticeably more affordable than its biggest competitor. What really makes Rift work well in this environment is the addition of the Oculus Touch controllers, which are not only nice and accurate but comfortable to hold and do not regularly require a recharge. Combining Rift and Touch creates a bundle perfect for this and many other experiences. Bottom line: If you're getting into VR because of Star Trek: Bridge Crew, the Oculus Rift is the headset you want. One more thing: When coupled with a solid VR-Ready laptop, Oculus Rift becomes a portable VR experience with no graphics sacrifices.

Why Oculus Rift and Touch are the best for Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Lets be honest, if you're using this game as the final excuse to pull the trigger on a VR headset, you're planning to spend a lot of time not only playing this game but sharing it with others. No judgement here, I'll be doing the same, and that's why I recommend the Oculus Rift when starting out with this game.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is made to be played sitting down at a set of controls. You're not running around with a phaser in hand to fend off a Romulan raiding party, or picking up a Bat'leth to train alongside Worf in the Holodeck. This game is all about putting in long hours on the Bridge of either the Aegis or the Enterprise A alongside your other crewmates.

After the recent price drop, Oculus Rift with Touch controllers included is $200 less than the HTC Vive.

It's a co-op strategy game first, so the most important features to your VR Headset and controllers will be motion accuracy and physical comfort of the hardware you are using. The Rift headset is the easiest to take on and off thanks to the integrated headphones and elastic side rails, and the Oculus Touch controllers are very comfortable even after multiple hours of use. The same can't be said of the HTC Vive headset, and the PlayStation VR controllers are easily the least accurate of the three types of motion controller available today.

The Oculus Touch controllers also offer a relatively small but especially amusing feature in Star Trek: Bridge Crew that will help add to the immersion when playing with friends. The same finger gesture system Oculus uses in the Touch controllers with other games will be available in Bridge Crew, which means you'll be able to point and make a fist and other gestures thanks to the finger presence features of the Touch controllers.

Price is also an important consideration here. After the recent price drop, Oculus Rift with Touch controllers included is $200 less than the HTC Vive. While it's true the Vive is a more capable VR platform, you're going to have a similar if not better experience playing Star Trek: Bridge Crew on the Oculus Rift and you're going to save quite a bit of money in the process.

Already have an Oculus Rift? Be sure to pre-order Star Trek: Bridge Crew today!

Best for Features HTC Vive See at Amazon Put simply, the HTC Vive is the closest thing we have to an actual Holodeck today. While Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a seated game, the ability to stand up and walk around a virtual room and interact with your own arms and legs is an incredible feeling. It's also something only the Vive gets right currently, thanks to being designed from the ground up for room-scale interactions. HTC is also working hard on the upcoming Vive Tracker accessories, which allow you to bring the real world into your Vive world in several truly unique ways. Combined with the ability to go entirely wireless soon with accessories made by HTC's partners, and the Vive is clearly being positioned to offer a lot of compelling experiences in the near future that simply don't exist anywhere else right now. Bottom line: This is not the best VR Headset for Sta Trek: Bridge Crew, but it is the best for just about everything else.

Already have an HTC Vive? Be sure to pre-order Star Trek: Bridge Crew!

Best on a Budget Sony PlayStation VR See at Amazon While the cost of a PlayStation VR with camera and controllers winds up being very close to the cost of an Oculus Rift with Touch controllers, the things you plug these headset into are very differently priced. A PlayStation 4 console is less than $300 and has all the computing power necessary to run Star Trek: Bridge Crew on your living room TV, where a barebones VR-Ready PC usually starts at around $600. But the PlayStation VR headset is also easily the most comfortable of the three major VR headsets right now. It doesn't press up against your face, you can use whatever headphones you are most comfortable with, and there are a ton of other great games to play in VR when you're done with Star Trek: Bridge Crew. Bottom line: This is the least expensive VR experience by far, and is still great for Sta Trek: Bridge Crew. One more thing: You can pre-order Star Trek: Bridge Crew for PSVR from Amazon right now and get a substantial discount on the game if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Go have fun in Star Trek: Bridge Crew

The coolest part of this game and the VR headsets you can play it on is how little it matters that you and your friends have the same hardware. Star Trek: Bridge Crew is going to be nearly the same experience across all of the headsets, and multiplayer Bridge Crew sessions will happen across all of the VR headsets. You'll be playing with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR players together on the same bridge. It's the closest thing to unification through diversity we get these days, so smile as this small sliver of Gene Roddenberry's vision for the future is realized.

If you're looking for the best possible experience for this game, get an Oculus Rift and have some fun. If you're using this game as an excuse to really dive in and explore all of VR, get an HTC Vive and start exploring. If you really love the ideas in this game but are on a tight budget, you're going to have a blast in PlayStation VR.