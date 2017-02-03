Your iPhone can be used in Daydream View, but there are a few caveats involved.

Daydream View is the newest VR headset made to run off of your smartphone. This means that you may be looking at your trusty iPhone and wondering whether it would work in this headset. While it does work, that only goes so far. Have no fear though, we've got all the details for you about how to use your iPhone in Google Daydream!

So does it work?

The short answer to the question of if you can use your iPhone with Daydream View is yes. The problem is that you won't be able to access everything that Daydream has available. While the iPhone is not a Daydream Ready phone, it is a Google Cardboard capable phone. While you can set your iPhone into Daydream and jump into VR, you are going to have a pretty limited experience. You'll be able to access all of the Cardboard apps that available on the Play Store. Daydream-specific apps, however, will not be available.

It comes down to the fact that iPhones aren't Daydream ready phones. There are only a handful of Daydream ready phones available right now, because of the specs that are required in order to properly run Daydream apps.

Read more: What it takes to make a phone Daydream Ready

Now, if you don't mind not having access to everything, or you're looking for an awesomely comfortably headset, then picking up a Daydream View is still a solid call. This is especially true if you're considering making the jump from iPhone to Android the next time you upgrade your phone. If the lack of access is a deal breaker, then you're going to want to steer away from picking up a Daydream View right now.