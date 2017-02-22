Now you can browse the internet in VR with the help of Daydream.

It's hard to believe that it's only been two years since VR rejoined our cultural consciousness, since it seems to be everywhere these days. Previously the only way to enjoy VR with your phone was by downloading Cardboard or Daydream apps from the Play Store. However it looks like those days are quickly coming to an end. If you missed the news this week, Google has announced that you will be able to browse Chrome with a Daydream headset.

It's up to individual sites to implement Chrome VR, but there are already a ton of great experiences that you can check out in VR from Chrome.

So I can browse Chrome in VR now?

Sort of. Not every website is able to use VR modes, and they need to do some work in their backend to enable the WebVR API. However there already some great sites out there that you can navigate to, and jump into VR without downloading any extras. As we move forward it's not going to be surprising to see the number of websites taking advantage of this ability to expand rapidly. If you haven't had a chance to pick up a Daydream headset yet, you can actually still access a portion of the VR content.

that's because when you choose to jump into VR it's an option at the bottom of your screen. This includes on Chromebooks, and laptops, as well as mobile devices. If you don't have a compatible headset, when you tap the VR icon you'll be able to look around using your mouse or touch screen. While this definitely doesn't hold a candle to being able to properly jump into VR, it is a cool way to see what is available to you before running out to pick up a headset.

What are the websites I can check out in VR

Right now there is still a fairly small list of websites you can browse in VR. They are all a bit different too, from interactive documentaries to 360 degree videos, to VR floor plans of real places. The only limit on the type of things you'll see is the imagination of the developers bringing them to life.

Bonus points — Reddit... kind of.

Splash VR for Reddit is a standard Daydream app that lets you browse Reddit in VR. It's not quite the same as a Chrome VR site, but still a lot of fun.