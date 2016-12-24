Just go ahead and install all of them. You know, for fun.

Google's first Daydream headset is finally shipping to people who purchased the first Daydream phone, and are quickly finding it's not easy to locate the whole list of Daydream apps from the Play Store. While we've been having a lot of fun showing you the best free Daydream apps and the Daydream games everyone should have installed, the act of browsing for apps and then waiting for them to install while in VR isn't a good time.

To make it a little easier, we've tracked down the first wave of Google Daydream apps that are available to install now, so you can load up your Pixel with VR goodness and see what this new experience is all about.

Daydream apps in the Play Store now

As you can see, that list isn't particularly long but it's full of great experiences. Google promised there would be 50 Daydream apps available by the end of the year, and it looks like there will be at least 60 by the time 2017 rolls around! Here's a complete list of the apps Google says are coming to Daydream soon, but so far most of these app developers have been a little shy about a release date for their new VR apps.

You may notice some of these apps already exist on the Samsung Gear VR, so those with both VR headsets will be able to compare trackpad input vs Daydream Controller input and decide which they like best!

Daydream apps planned for the future