Google's first Daydream headset is finally shipping to people who purchased the first Daydream phone, and are quickly finding it's not easy to locate the whole list of Daydream apps from the Play Store. While we've been having a lot of fun showing you the best free Daydream apps and the Daydream games everyone should have installed, the act of browsing for apps and then waiting for them to install while in VR isn't a good time.
To make it a little easier, we've tracked down the first wave of Google Daydream apps that are available to install now, so you can load up your Pixel with VR goodness and see what this new experience is all about.
Daydream apps in the Play Store now
- Labster: World of Science - Free
- Asteroids! - Free
- Horizons - Free
- LittleStar VR - Free
- Moatboat - Free
- Playground - Free
- Fulldive VR - Free
- Netflix VR - Free
- LEGO Brickheadz Builder VR - Free
- HBO GO VR - Free
- HBO Now VR - Free
- Jaunt VR - Free
- NextVR - Free
- Twilight Pioneers - Free
- Hulu - Free
- INVASION! - Free
- BBC The Turning Forest - Free
- YouVisit VR - Free
- Within - Free
- Graveyard - Free
- PolyRunner VR - Free
- USA Today VR Stories - Free
- Wonder Glade - Free
- VR Karts: Sprint - Free
- Street View - Free
- WSJ VR - Free
- Guardian VR - Free
- Play Movies - Free
- YouTube - Free
- CNN VR - Free
- ZDF VR - Free (German language only)
- ARTE360 VR - Free
- Arts and Culture VR - Free
- Photos - Free
- Fantastic Beasts - Free
- Rose - Free
- Wayfair Ideaspace - Free
- realestate VR - Free
- Floor Plan - $4.99
- Untethered - $4.99
- Hello Mars - $.99
- Sherlock VR - $1.99
- Need for Speed: No Limits VR - $14.99
- Archer E. Bowman - $3.99
- Layers of Fear: Solitude - $9.99
- Wands - $5.99
- Underworld Overlord - $7.99
- Evil Robot Traffic Jam - $9.99
- Daydream Blue - $4.99
- MLB.com Home Run Derby VR - $4.99
- Action Bowling - $3.49
- Sisters: Faye and Elsa Part I - $6.99
- Gunjack 2: End of Shift - $12.99
- Claro - $4.99
- Frostbound - $4.99
- Star Chart VR - $4.99
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $9.99
- Danger Goat - $5.99
- Hunter's Gate - $5.99
- Mekorama - $3.99
- Earthshape - $4.99
- The Arcslinger - $7.99
- Drift - $10.99
As you can see, that list isn't particularly long but it's full of great experiences. Google promised there would be 50 Daydream apps available by the end of the year, and it looks like there will be at least 60 by the time 2017 rolls around! Here's a complete list of the apps Google says are coming to Daydream soon, but so far most of these app developers have been a little shy about a release date for their new VR apps.
You may notice some of these apps already exist on the Samsung Gear VR, so those with both VR headsets will be able to compare trackpad input vs Daydream Controller input and decide which they like best!
Daydream apps planned for the future
- Ocean Rift
- Relax VR
- Hungry Shark VR
- Joe Montana Football
- Untethered
- Affected The Manor
- Cosmic Chef
- Classroom Aquatic
- Loco Motors
- Avakin Life
- Baskhead
This post was last updated on 12/24 to add Horizons, Littlestar VR, Floor Plan, Untethered, and Asteroids!. Be sure to check back regularly for more updates!
You might want to update the coming soon section to include Chrome
Link for "Wands - $5.99" is for "Underworld Overlord"
Correct Link for Wands - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.NuxStudios.Wands (I am assuming that is the game you were referring to )
No Daydream love for the LePro s3.
Does anyone have the pixel and the pixel XL and a daydream headset? If so... Is there a big difference with the XL with the clarity of the screen and less screen doorish kind of look. I went with the regular pixel for the size, which I highly prefer, but am also enjoying the **** out of daydream. I had a riot watching movies on it the other day, but the picture quality was a little annoying. I may grab an XL if it's a big difference. I do like the smaller size, but it's not a deal breaker for me.
I apologize for all the comments here folks. :)
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
Netflix VR is available.
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
Btw.. HBO go is awesome in daydream.
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
Can't wait for Netflix
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
Netflix just arrived
I would hope for more meditative applications.
Would you think it would be better to have the vr with a different remote? Like a glove remote. Would be great for fruit ninja
Wish I could find Need for Speed. It isn't showing up yet for me.
December 14th!
Is it bad for your eyes to watch a whole movie with magnifying lenses right on your eyes? That kind of spooks me.
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
The artificial depth created by the lenses tricks your eyes into thinking the thing being focused on is far away, so the potential for eye strain is significantly lessened. It's not perfect for everyone, but eye damage isn't a common concern.
Ahhh.. good to know. Thanks Russel. I worry about my eyes (kinda need em to put bread on the table ;) ). Well then!!! Let's get caught up on some Game Of Thrones. :)
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
The link for Twilight Pioneers is broken. you have a ] at the end of the link.
fixed! Thank you
HBO Go is available now
Only as a private beta!
I really wish the new Google Earth VR was on the list of things to come...
Russell,
What is the MLB thing? That the Home Run Derby? Or is MLB.tv coming? THAT would be cool, or better football or hockey games!
I hope it's MLB.tv but not sure yet!
i wish you can center your view depending on your head position. there are times I want to lay down but the menu requires me to sit upright. Youtube u can move the screen around, but google play movie cant move the screen.
Did you try holding the Home button on the remote? That should set the "center" to your current position.
EDIT: Nevermind, I see what you mean. it only centers horizontally :-/
When Daydream was first announced, I saw MLB mentioned as a partner. I hope that includes being able to watch games in VR with MLB.tv and not just play Home Run Derby.
Agreed. That would be nice!
Sign me up for that. How good would the World Series have been in VR!?!?
**** lots of people say you can't use Google VR for more then 15-20 min due to heating issues with Pixel phones, is that true?
Not at all. I've never seen a heat warning and I play for over an hour at a clip.
I just spent an hour in Daydream with my XL playing a game and watching some 360 video and had no overheating. Battery only went down 20% too!
Are you sure you're not thinking of people who have sideloaded Daydream onto the 6P?
This is not really an issue I have had. I think I have had my Pixel XL start getting hot once and it produced some slow down but I have played games on my Daydream for well over 20 minutes with no issue. It is WAY better than my Gear VR with S6, that thing overheats in about five to ten minutes depending on the game.
Ya I'm only getting 15 20 min at a time
I'm just waiting on the fruit ninja for daydream. I'm trying to slice pineapples n' s$!@.
I see HBO and Netflix - good, good. I really wish Amazon streaming would be added so I could watch downloaded content via Daydream on flights (sooo awesome). But alas, the war with Google/Amazon means they won't.
Hoping Netflix does offline viewing at some point. VR is perfect for long flights...
http://www.pcadvisor.co.uk/how-to/internet/how-download-netflix-how-watc...
they somewhat do...
Don't know about you, but I have Hulu available...
Looks like Star Chart VR isn't free. At least it isn't for me?
It isn't free. $4.99.