A full controller pretending to be a move controller.

The PlayStation Aim controller was built to bring a new layer of immersion to PlayStation VR games where you're shooting anything that moves, but it's good for much more than feeling like a gun when you can't see the real world. It's got the functionality of a DualShock controller in an entirely new format, and we have the details on everything it can do here.

Getting started with the Aim controller

When you first pick up the Aim controller, it does feel like the controller equivalent of a rifle. It's light enough when you heft it that you won't wear out immediately, although after extended play sessions your shoulders might disagree, and is armed with a trigger mechanism, two analog sticks, and buttons all over the place.

This controller was built for Farpoint on PlayStation VR, adding serious degrees of immersion when you are shooting things in VR. It operates like a Move controller, with far more functionality than a normal move controller. The most comfortable way of using it involves using both hands to figure out where everything is and find what you need by touch.

Buttons

The buttons on the PlayStation Aim controller are really what gives it the type of functionality that it has. There are L1, L2, R1, R2, Options, Share, and more built directly into the controller. So unlike a normal move controller, you have far more access to everything that you can do with a normal controller. In fact, when navigating the PlayStation menu, you'll use those buttons and analog sticks to select the app or game you want to play.

This essentially means that using a combination of the buttons usually found on a DualShock 4 controller, and a Move globe, the Aim controller has all the functionality of both previous controllers. This allows you to share screenshots or video while shooting things in VR with the push of a button, as well as being able to jump completely out of a game and back to the home screen.

Where can I use it?

For now there is only one real game available that is set up to use the Aim controller; Farpoint. This is only going to be temporary though, because on June 6th the first wave of titles receiving Aim support will be getting an update. You can also expect that plenty of as of yet unreleased VR shooters will be including Aim support in the future.

The first wave of games will be hitting in just a few weeks, and it's then that we'll really be able to see if it works well with a game it wasn't built to play. ROM Extraction, The Brookhaven Institute, and Dick Wilde are the three games that will be updating next month.

While you can try to use it in unsupported games, it really does not work out particularly well. Trying to use it like a two handed move controller feels particularly unwieldy and doesn't link up well, and trying to use it like a controller is difficult in the same way. It's very obvious that the games with Aim support have put thought into ensuring that the controls sync up with the controller in your hand well.

Where do I buy an Aim controller?

The PlayStation Aim controller hit the market on May 16th, 2017, and for now finding one might be a little bit difficult. That's simply because it's brand new and many places have sold out of their initial run of Farpoint PlayStation Aim controller bundles. Give it a few weeks though, and you should be able to find them at retailers all over the place.

This means you can order your controller off of Amazon, or head up to the store and pick one up in person. You'll be able to find them at places like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and of course GameStop.

Are you thinking of picking up an Aim controller?

Picking up a new accessory always comes with some pros and cons, but so far the PlayStation Aim controller is proving to be an excellent addition for anyone who is playing on PlayStation VR. With the ability to use it both in the home screen, as well as within games, it's got some serious potential for changing how we play shooters in VR.