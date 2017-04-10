Survive the desert, find the scientists, kill the baddies, and do it all with a sweet new aim controller.

After months of waiting, Farpoint for PlayStation VR is almost here. With a release date of May 16, 2017 it's right around the corner. There has been a lot of hype for Farpoint, and for good reason. You've got a full length single-player campaign, a mysterious desert planet that wants to kill you, a new controller for shooting things in VR, what's not to love?

If you're anything like us, you want to be prepared when launch day arrives. That's why we've put together list of everything you need to know ahead of launch day.

PlayStation Aim Controller

One of the most exciting facets of Farpoint, is that the PlayStation Aim Controller was built with the game in mind. It's an accessory that every FPS gamer is going to want for shooting things in VR. The Aim controller is a two handed mockup of a rifle used for aiming and shooting everything that moves during your adventures in VR. It's releasing alongside Farpoint on May 16, 2017.

There is actually a lot going on with this controller. It includes two thumbsticks, a directional pad, and input buttons, along with a trigger mechanism, and is meant to be used with two hands. Where the nozzle on your weapon would be is what looks like a Move globe. It's that light up globe that the PlayStation camera will pick up when you are playing in VR. It rocks a rechargeable battery, and vibration feedback while you are playing.

The ability to have a controller that you hold like a rifle, while gunning down enemies in VR is going to add a new layer of immersion. You'll be able to aim and fire while holding a controller that feels like what you are seeing through the PlayStation VR headset. There's no news yet on how much it's going to cost as a standalone accessory or what other games will work with the controller later, but you can pick it up alongside Farpoint in a bundle on launch day, and that will run you $79.99 in most stores. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can knock almost $20 off when you pre-order.

The story of Farpoint

One of the more intriguing facets of Farpoint is the promise of a "full length" single-player campaign. Many VR games are built for quick experiences, and while those are often a lot of fun it's not uncommon to feel that traditional "AAA Gaming" feel is a little lost on these experiences. Farpoint promises to be a departure from that norm, and its anticipated popularity could well be the spark that leads to many more in-depth VR experiences.

In the words of Johnny Rico, "This place crawls".

Farpoint is set on alien world that wants to eat you alive, with plenty of story for you to delve into. We don't have all of the details, but there is enough meat here to sink your teeth into. Your job was to rescue a team of scientists posted out by Jupiter, and technically it still is. Except that things get far more complicated very, very quickly. A rupture sends you, and their station crashing down onto an alien world. And boy is it hostile.

Once on the surface, you still need to find those scientists, but it's not an easy task. In the words of Johnny Rico, "This place crawls". That is to say, that the baddies all over this planet are Arachnids. They're big and mean and they will jump at your face, so be ready to aim and fire to blow them away. It isn't just spiders of course, they just appear to be the most prevalent. You'll get access to a few different weapons, including a railgun and charged plasma rifle.

As you traverse this very hostile alien planet, you'll be collecting holographic logs to find the Scientists that have been stranded down here with you. Along the way you'll not only be fighting off the massive arachnids that want you dead, but also unveiling the mysteries that this planet holds.

Multiplayer

Farpoint doesn't include any competitive multiplayer modes, but that doesn't mean that you will have to play by yourself. So long as you, and your bestie both have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you'll be able to play through the game in co-op mode. You'll be able to explore and fight together. While it might be disappointing for some that there isn't a multiplayer mode, it's best to remember that this is still a VR game.

That being said, being able to team up to take on the nasties lurking on the surface seems amazing, and we're definitely excited to try it out for ourselves! Who knows, maybe it'll bring out some competitive urges to see which of your friends is the better hunter.

Adjust your Playspace

Now this last tip is less about the game that you're playing, and more about where you are playing it. It has never been more important to make sure you have a solid setup that includes plenty of room for you to move around without being able to see around you.

It's more important than usual because of the PlayStation aim controller. The new controller is much larger than either a DualShock controller or PlayStation Move controllers. That of course means that when you move around to aim and shoot you'll need more room than you may have allotted to your playspace. Be sure that the pets are kept away while you're playing, and that your playspace is free and clear of obstacles.

You don't want something jumping at you, and having your dog try to rescue you. It's a bad time. So be sure that you don't have anything that can be knocked over when you pivot and shoot with your PlayStation Aim controller.

Are you ready?

Farpoint for PlayStation VR will be arriving on May 16, 2017, and it looks like it's going to be a fantastic play. The PlayStation Aim controller releases alongside Farpoint, bringing a new layer of immersion to your shooting games, and this looks like a great one to start out on. With hostile lifeforms desperate to kill you, and a team of scientists to find, there is plenty to occupy you on this desert planet. So do you think you're ready for Farpoint? Have you pre-ordered? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!!

Farpoint releases on PlayStation VR on May 16, 2017.