Consider this your Oculus Rift starter kit.

There's a lot going on in the Oculus Store, which is the primary place you get games for your Rift headset. Titles range wildly when it comes to price and description, due in no small part to Oculus pulling content that was originally made for the Samsung Gear VR into the store so you can experience it in a higher resolution. It's a lot to take in, and that's only going to get more interesting when you start playing games for your Oculus Rift that come from Steam instead of the Oculus Store.

To help you get started with your Oculus Rift, we've put together a quick list of titles everyone should have in their library in order to fully appreciate this incredible VR experience.

Ready, go!

Project CARS, for all racing fans

When it comes to racing in VR, you either want the most realistic experience possible or you want something utterly fantastic with weapons and whatnot. Project CARS is the former, and in regular PC form it's a fantastic racing sim that offers more realism than just about anything else available today. Put that experience in a VR headset, and you include real world head tracking from the driver's seat to take that immersion one step further.

Adr1ft, for a disembodied adventure in space

Virtual Reality has created an incredible space for First Person Experiences, or FPX for short. These games create an environment where you experience a story happening all around you. These games are often powerfully emotional without being overly action-packed or requiring an itchy trigger finger.

Adr1ft puts you in a space suit as you float silently through a space station that has just failed catastrophically, and through your Oculus Rift that experience can be downright terrifying if you let it.

