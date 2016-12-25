Whatever you want to do with your Gear VR, we've got the details for you here!

Samsung's Gear VR is easily one of the most accessible VR systems that is available today. Running off of a Samsung phone, this headset has benefited from lots of small but important improvements. The end result is a portable entertainment center, offering up games and movies and a huge selection of new ways to completely immerse yourself in new worlds.

Here's everything you need to get the most out of your Samsung Gear VR!

Meet the Samsung Gear VR

Samsung offers a unique, immersive experience designed to be worn for extended periods of time. You can take it with you anywhere, and all of those experiences travel with you. Here's how you get to know this headset.

Why should I be interested?

There's so much to be done with a Gear VR. If you're not sure about where to get started, take a look at some of our experiences.

Safety Tips

Like all forms of VR, there are some safety things to keep in mind.

Installation

Opening up your new Gear VR is just the beginning. It's simple to get started, but you want to make sure it's done right so you get the best experience!

Fitting your Gear VR headset

Phone Optimization

Capture

Using Oculus Home

Gameplay

Gear VR boasts tons of great games that you can get lost in. no matter what genre you prefer playing in. Whether you want to shoot space pirates, escape a room, or solve a mystery, there is a game on Gear VR for you.

Standing vs sitting

The Best Gear VR Experiences

Multiplayer

Sharing with friends

Accessories

Accessories are how you can really bring your experiences in VR to the next level. A game pad gives you access to games you can't play otherwise. You also can't overlook the difference that an awesome pair of headphones can make in terms of immersion.

Using a Gamepad

Headphones and earbuds

Storage

Troubleshooting

Even the best of VR headsets has its own issues from time to time, and that certainly includes Samsung's Gear VR. There a variety of issues that can crop up when you're trying to enjoy a movie or game in VR, thankfully most of them can be quickly and easily fixed. We've already given you a Troubleshooting Guide but we've got more details for you below!

Oculus Home issues

Controller issues

Headset issues

Phone issues

Overheating

How to clean

Adult entertainment

Gear VR, like every other consumer headset available right now does give you the ability to watch porn and other adult entertainment in VR. Whether you're looking to find yourself in the middle of the action, or to check out adult apps, there is certainly a way to do it.