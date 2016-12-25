Whatever you want to do with your Gear VR, we've got the details for you here!
Samsung's Gear VR is easily one of the most accessible VR systems that is available today. Running off of a Samsung phone, this headset has benefited from lots of small but important improvements. The end result is a portable entertainment center, offering up games and movies and a huge selection of new ways to completely immerse yourself in new worlds.
Here's everything you need to get the most out of your Samsung Gear VR!
Meet the Samsung Gear VR
Samsung offers a unique, immersive experience designed to be worn for extended periods of time. You can take it with you anywhere, and all of those experiences travel with you. Here's how you get to know this headset.
Why should I be interested?
There's so much to be done with a Gear VR. If you're not sure about where to get started, take a look at some of our experiences.
- How VR lets you travel around the world without leaving your house
- I rode the Superman VR coaster, and it was awesome!
- The weird, wonderful world of watching movies on Gear VR
- PlayStation VR vs. Samsung Gear VR: Which one should you buy?
- Field of View face-off: Rift vs Vive vs Gear VR vs PSVR
- Everything you need to know about porn on Gear VR
- Gear VR Tips and Tricks
- What it's like to ride the first VR video game roller coaster
Safety Tips
Like all forms of VR, there are some safety things to keep in mind.
- VR and your privacy: How are these companies treating your data?
- How long in VR is too long?
- Tips to avoid motion sickness in VR
- How to clean your Gear VR
Installation
Opening up your new Gear VR is just the beginning. It's simple to get started, but you want to make sure it's done right so you get the best experience!
Fitting your Gear VR headset
Phone Optimization
Capture
Using Oculus Home
- How to use Oculus Home
- How to use Oculus Home without a credit card
- How to access the passthrough camera
- It's a breeze to manage notifications on your Gear VR
Gameplay
Gear VR boasts tons of great games that you can get lost in. no matter what genre you prefer playing in. Whether you want to shoot space pirates, escape a room, or solve a mystery, there is a game on Gear VR for you.
Standing vs sitting
The Best Gear VR Experiences
- Awesome early access games available on Gear VR
- Best games on Gear VR
- Drop Dead is the golden standard for FPS games on Gear VR
- Best Horror games on Gear VR
Multiplayer
Sharing with friends
- Sharing your Gear VR with friends
- Scare the pants off your friends with these Gear VR experiences
- Magnetique on Gear VR: Immerse yourself in a comic book
Accessories
Accessories are how you can really bring your experiences in VR to the next level. A game pad gives you access to games you can't play otherwise. You also can't overlook the difference that an awesome pair of headphones can make in terms of immersion.
Using a Gamepad
Headphones and earbuds
Storage
Troubleshooting
Even the best of VR headsets has its own issues from time to time, and that certainly includes Samsung's Gear VR. There a variety of issues that can crop up when you're trying to enjoy a movie or game in VR, thankfully most of them can be quickly and easily fixed. We've already given you a Troubleshooting Guide but we've got more details for you below!
Oculus Home issues
Controller issues
Headset issues
Phone issues
- What to do when Oculus software won't intall on your Samsung Galaxy S6
- Dealing with lag on your Gear VR
Overheating
How to clean
Adult entertainment
Gear VR, like every other consumer headset available right now does give you the ability to watch porn and other adult entertainment in VR. Whether you're looking to find yourself in the middle of the action, or to check out adult apps, there is certainly a way to do it.