You're going to want to keep your finger on the trigger for this one.

The original John Wick film surprised a lot of people by how deeply entertaining it turned out to be. It's the perfect action film for this generation, and if the trailers are any indication the sequel is going to follow in its footsteps. As much fun as it will be to sit in the theater and watch John Wick do his thing, the VR game that will let you move (and kill) like Wick is going to be even more intense.

If you're in the UK and looking to try the game out for yourself, there's a whole mess of stores aiming to give demos of the John Wick Chronicles before the next film hits theaters.

Select stores with an HTC Vive demo stations are going to let you recreate the Continental Hotel scene as John Wick from Feb 3 to Feb 26, and share those experiences with your friends. Here's the list of participating stores:

Overclockers

Stoke-on-Trent

SCAN

Bolton

Currys PC World

Tottenham Court Road, London

Staples Corner, London

Birmingham

Merryhill Birmingham

Reading

Leeds

Mansfield

Teesside

Leicester

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Croydon

Liverpool

Lisburn – NI

Milton Keynes

Stoke-on-Trent

GAME

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Trafford, Manchester

Portsmouth

Hull Prospect Centre

Wardour Street, London

Metro Centre, London

Milton Keynes

I'm not in the UK!

Don't worry! The John Wick Chronicles will be available on Steam starting Feb 9. You can pre-order the game now for $19.99 and get a free copy of PayDay 2 included, or grab the Deluxe Edition with a copy of the first movie included for $29.99!