You are no longer limited to a single ecosystem.
Samsung's Gear VR is an incredible way to add some fantastic VR experiences to your Samsung phone, but there's a weird limitation to this headset. Once you put your phone in the plastic casing, Samsung limits you to the experiences contained within the Oculus Store. There's a way to add VR experiences to this interface through sideloading, but it's complicated and the apps you find aren't always particularly high quality.
The big thing missing from the Gear VR experience is any access to the hundreds of Google Cardboard experiences that are available in the Play Store. Until recently there hasn't been a convenient way to use those apps in Gear VR, but now there's an app for that.
To enable Google Cardboard apps for your Gear VR, follow these steps!
- Install Play Cardboard apps on Gear VR from the Google Play Store
- Tap "Enable Device Administration" in the app
- Tap "Activate" in the Device Administrator pop-up
- Tap the Google Cardboard icon to switch to Cardboard Mode
Once you've enabled Cardboard apps, you can launch and Cardboard app and slide your phone into the Gear VR. Like any Google Cardboard viewer, you'll get the best results if the Cardboard app knows what headset you are using. Since the Gear VR didn't come with a Cardboard QR code, you'll need to use the ones provided here.
While this app gets the job done, it's far from a perfect solution. For starters, the Gear VR doesn't offer a way to tap the screen like a proper Cardboard viewer, so this only works well for passive experiences like YouTube. There are also apps that don't follow the Google Cardboard lens distortion instructions, and those apps don't usually line up well in the Gear VR. Since there's no way to adjust the position of your Samsung phone in the Gear VR, those apps become unusable. That having been said, being able to use the significantly more comfortable Gear VR for Cardboard apps is well worth installing the app, so give it a try for yourself and let us know what you think!
Samsung Gear VR
- The Ultimate Guide to Gear VR
- Best Games for your Gear VR
- Samsung Gear VR vs Google Daydream
- How to watch porn on your Gear VR
- Talk with other Gear VR owners in the forums!
Reader comments
This is how you play Google Cardboard apps on your Samsung Gear VR
Is it assumed that the next Gear VR will be Daydream-compatible?
I sure hope so, but you never know with Oculus and Samsung.
Hey @Russell, serious question. What good is the OnePlus Loop VR headset now that the phone has been released? From what I can tell, without a button, it's pretty much worthless. Unless I'm missing something obvious?
HA, that is absolutely not assumed.
I think it is EXTREMELY unlikely that it will be Daydream compatible. Daydream is an open standard, yes, so in theory Samsung can make a version of the Gear VR that supports it. However, they will then lose any advantage they currently have with their proprietary hardware since Daydream depends on the standard Daydream hardware -- namely, a dumb headset and a smart motion-sensing controller.
The current Gear VR has (in my opinion, at least, and I've been using both for a while) inferior hardware compared to Daydream. The Daydream controller rocks and the headset is super light and super easy to use. I actually gave away my Gear VR headset because I wasn't using it anymore after I got the Daydream (and, also, because I switched from a Samsung phone to a Pixel).
Assuming that the next iteration of the Gear VR will use the Daydream specs as a minimum, then add on its own stuff on top of that, Samsung could, in theory, make their platform a superset of Daydream PLUS all their Oculus-branded stuff.
And they could have also made their current Gear VR able to run Cardboard apps without folks having to use weird work-arounds.
That would certainly be nice for users.
But it might not work out so well for their developer ecosystem. Right now, they're able to get proprietary content by offering developers an exclusive, high-end customer base and a platform where they don't have to compete with free and 99-cent Cardboard apps. And they probably (definitely) collect a cut from those app sales. If a developer can get around that by just making Daydream apps, and still get all the Gear VR users, why wouldn't they?
I was able to use Google Cardboard since last year by using Package Disabler Pro. It can stop the Gear VR service and then you can load Cardboard and slide it in. This might be a cleaner solution though.
Thing is I was able to use the side button on my gear vr to select things using that solution I think. I might be remembering wrong but I don't think I am.
I will have to try it again. I want to say I could to. I have a SteelSeries controller that should work either way. Got it just for Minecraft which is the only way I play now.
Sweet. Can't wait to try it. Workaround solutions were clunky at best.
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android
Hi Russell, any ideas on QR code for Gear VR 2016 and Galaxy Note 7 setup. Am using the Cardboard app in the default setting. Though it gets me going the Gear VR touch pad is iffy at best. Thanks.