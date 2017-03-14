Being unable to reorient your display is frustrating, but there is a way to deal with the problem.{.intro}

From time to time while playing in VR on Gear VR, you may end up needing to reorient your display. Whether it's due to drift, or you've somehow contorted yourself into an uncomfortable position is irrelevant. What matter is that reorienting is an easy and painless process. However some folks have been having issues with their Gear VR freezing up after reorienting the display using the quick menu.

When the Gear VR freezes

One of the ways that you can usually reorient your screen, is by holding the back button to jump into the quick menu. Selecting 'reorient display' will resettle the display and allow you to continue playing in VR. However, this is precisely where folx are having issues. For some reason the screen goes dark, and they have to actually remove their phone from the Gear VR to deal with it. Obviously this is far from ideal. If you've had this problem, the first thing that you'll want to do is ensure that you have the latest update to Oculus installed.

Just use the back button

For now, there doesn't seem to be a sure fire way to ensure that you do not have to endure your screen going black if you try to reorient the display from Quick Settings. While this is extremely frustrating, don't panic. There is an alternative method to reorient the display. Just double click on the back button of Gear VR, and your screen should automatically reorient itself. This isn't an ideal fix, since it doesn't actually solve the issue with quick settings, however it will let you reorient your display until a real fix appears.

Frustrating, but not a deal breaker

Being able to reorient your display whenever you want is kind of necessary in certain VR apps and games. While the problem with your dis Have you run into this problem before? Is there another fix that we failed to mention here? Be sure to drop us a comment, or head over to our forums