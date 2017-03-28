There's always something new and interesting to play.

Whether you're recovering from a Summer Sale hangover or you're in desperate need of something new to keep your kids distracted while you figure out a good vacation schedule, there's a lot happening in the VR world right now. New apps and games are being released on an almost daily basis, and keeping up with that is a lot of work.

To lend a hand, we've assembled a short list of the fun things we're playing this week, so you've got something quick to glance at while you sort out the rest of your week in the real world.

HTC Vive

Castle Must Be Mine

The best thing about tower defense games is the ability to watch the whole board and plan out your next step. Are you smarter than the next wave of enemies? It's always fun to find the way to yes as an answer.

In VR, tower defense games gain a new dimension of fun, and Castle Must Be Mine is an amazing example of how that works. The game itself is on a virtual table, almost like a Tower Defense board game. This lets you see the whole map on the table and reach around to plan every attack.

It's a ton of fun, and this game handles the VR translation of tower defense games better than most!

Oculus Rift

Rock Band VR

Pick up the guitar, strap on your headset, and get ready to have a whole lot of fun on a virtual stage. Rock Band VR is a totally re-imagined game from the Guitar Hero universe. The gameplay is unique, the band behind you is amazing, and everything is about having the most fun you can have in VR.

If you were ever a fan of the Guitar Hero or Rock Band games, this is one for you.

PlayStation VR

Psychonauts In The Rhombus of Ruin

In preparation for the arrival of Psychonauts 2, you can treat yourself to a VR experience to offer some more story to the end of the original game. It's an exciting puzzle adventure where you use your psychic powers to teleport from mind to mind in order to find the best way to solve each puzzle. The art in this game, much like its predecessor, will give you quit a bit to enjoy as you wander around in search of your friends and the way to finish your first big mission!

Every Psychonauts fan should own this game, but it's pretty great if you've never heard of the series too!

Google Daydream

Virtual Virtual Reality

This weird, wonderful mystery puts you in the middle of a world where humanity has become all but enslaved by virtual reality, and you need to find a way to escape and survive! Sound oddly meta? Don't worry, the game itself is so beautiful you'll be too distracted to think about it.

Or maybe that's the point? Nah, you probably shouldn't think about it too much.

Samsung Gear VR

Rangi

Everything around you is potentially a piece of an impossibly large puzzle! Carefully observe this beautifully assembled world or African art, music, and architecture and find your way to the solution to the stolen rhythms in the world.

Rangi is surprisingly big for a VR game, so you have lots to look for and every puzzle gives you more reason to stop and think about the next step. It's exciting, vibrant, and challenging enough to keep you playing for quite a while.

Google Cardboard

Lamper VR: First Flight

Something for the whole family! Fly around as a tiny bug in the big world, collecting coins and dodging obstacles through runner-style courses. This is the first of two great VR titles with a healthy selection of characters to play with an no shortage of challenging levels to fly around in.

