Your Daydream View is probably easier to clean than you think!

As you play with a headset, and share it with your friends, it's going to take some minor damage and accumulate dirt. To keep your adventures in VR as awesome as possible, then you'll need to know how to easily clean your headset. It can be a little bit trickier with Daydream View because it is covered in fabric and not plastic. Thankfully Google has made it easy to keep your headset in tip-top shape, and we've got a few tips to help you out.

Cleaning the lenses

If you've ever noticed dust around the lenses of your Daydream View then it's time to clean them out. Dust can not only effect the quality of your experiences in VR, but it can also irritate your eyes and cause other problems while playing. The easiest way to clean your lenses involves using a microfiber cloth made for cleaning lenses, or using compressed air to clean them out.

If you're using compressed air, all you need to do is gently spray the lenses. This ought to dislodge any dust or debris that may be lurking there. This is also the ideal way to go ahead and clean out dust, since you never actually need to touch the lenses. Now if the lenses are smudged, then you'll want to gently wipe them down with a microfiber cloth. Be sure that it's a cloth that is meant to be used on lenses, otherwise you might accidentally scratch them and nobody wants that.

Cleaning the Facepad

The facepad on Daydream View is definitely the portion of the headset that will get dirty the most often, which probably means it will need regular cleaning. Like the covering of the headset, the facepad is cloth which means it's going to soak up sweat from whomever is using it. This is especially true if you are using the headset for extended periods of time, or passing it from person to person. Thankfully the facepad is removable, which makes it extremely easy to clean.

First you'll want to remove the facepad from inside the headset. Next handwash the facepad with mild detergent. Under no circumstance should you machine wash, steam, iron, or wring out the facepad. Instead, once you have washed it lay it out to dry somewhere flat. You can pat the headset to help remove extra moisture, but when it is drying you'll want to store it out of direct sunlight. Once it's dry you can put it back into the headset by first stretching the eye holes around the lens rings, and then attach the hook and loop fasteners around the edges.

Step by Step directions

Remove the facepad. Handwash with gentle detergent. Pat to remove excess moisture and lay out flat to airdry. Once dry return to headset by stretching eye holes around lens rings and attach the hook and loop fasteners around the edges.

Clean the headset itself

While some minor wear and tear on your headset is certainly to be expected. It isn't as though you have the option to just take a lysol wipe to the headset in order to clean it though. Instead it's more of a spot cleaning situation. You'll want to take a washcloth, and hot water with a mild detergent to deal with any problems.

Using the washcloth, get it damp and then wipe or dab at the area that needs to be cleaned. You may need to come back to it several times in order to fully get the area clean. That's because you don't want to wear the fabric out, or tear it while trying to deal with an unpleasant stain.

Have you had to clean your Daydream View yet? Is there a trick that we haven't mentioned? Be sure to go ahead and drop us a comment below!