Keeping your PlayStation VR clean is easier than you might think.

Taking care of your PlayStation VR means making sure that it stays nice and clean. After all, nobody wants to accidentally overheat their system because of dust, or wear a headset that is covered in someone else's dirt. Thankfully, keeping your system clean is quite easy and we've got all the details for you here.

Compressed air

The first thing that you can do to keep your system clean, is to pick up a can of compressed air. You can use this to make sure that the vents on the processing unit don't get choked up with dust, as well as using it to clean out the lenses of your VR headset. This is the easiest thing to keep your system running at it's peak performance.

Take the can of compressed air, and gently squeeze the nozzle while pointing it towards the vents, or any dust build ups. When you clean out the vents on your PlayStation VR, you should also give your PlayStation 4 console a quick once over to make sure there is no build up on the main console.

Checking on it every 3-4 days will ensure that the vents are not blocked up by dust.

This step is especially important if you have your system on a glass entertainment rack. That's because dust loves glass, and you'll want to check every few days to make sure that everything stays clean and free of any dirt or debris. While you can help this by keeping your system high enough that it avoids pet hair, checking on it every 3-4 days to make sure that the vents are not blocked up by dust.

Microfiber cloth

The second piece of cleaning equipment that you need to make sure you have, is a microfiber cloth. You'll use this to wipe away any dust or dander after you have sprayed the compressed air into any vents or crevices on your PlayStation VR. While it might be tempting to use wet wipes of some kind, you'll want to avoid any cleaning cloths that could let moisture into your system.

Nobody wants to share germs, even if they are sharing VR.

If you're sharing your PlayStation VR, this step is especially important. You'll want to give your VR headset a solid wipe down after each person uses it to make sure than any sweat or makeup is cleaned off. Nobody wants to share germs, even if they are sharing VR and wiping your headset down after each use will help with that.

The microfiber cloth can also be used on the top, bottom and sides of the box. This will clear off any dust that has adhered to the outside of the system. The same rules about keeping an eye on the dust buildup and dirt on your PlayStation VR are true when cleaning up with a microfiber cloth.

As you can see, keeping your system nice and clean is quite easy, and won't take more than a few short minutes. That makes it easy to clean, and that it won't take much time out of your busy schedule. Keeping your system clean means that it's always ready to go when you are ready to play. Do you keep your PlayStation 4 out of the way where it won't grow dust? Are there tricks for keeping your console clean that you want to share? Jump into the comments below and let us know about it!