Pairing your new Gear VR controller will only take a minute, and it's a breeze.

The day has finally come, when you can purchase a new Gear VR controller to use for your adventures in VR. That of course means that you need to know how to pair this awesome new accessory with your Gear VR headset. Have no fear, we've got the details for you here!

Connect your Gear VR controller

If you've gone ahead and picked up that shiny new controller for your existing Gear VR, then your first question is probably how to connect it with your Gear VR headset. This is an extremely easy process that shouldn't take you more than a few minutes. This of course means that it's easy to go getting the controller home, to using it in VR.

The first thing that you need to do is open up the Oculus app on your phone. From there, open the more tab to access your settings. It's located at the bottom of your screen to the far right, and looks like three horizontal lines. Once you're there you'll want to scroll down until you see 'controllers' and tap on it. From here tap the overflow icon in the upper right corner of your screen. It will look like three vertical dots.

At this point you'll want to double check two things. First, ensure that your controller is turned on. Next double check that you have enabled bluetooth on your phone so that it can communicate with the controller. Once you've done that tap 'Pair Controller', at the bottom of the screen. Next you'll want to check for updates to the controller, followed by calibrating the controller. After that all you need to do is choose which hand you'd like to use your Gear VR controller in.

Step by step instructions

Open the Oculus app on your phone. Open the more tab by tapping on the icon at the bottom right of your screen that looks like three horizontal lines. Scroll down and tap on controllers Tap the overflow icon that looks like three vertical dots in the upper right hand corner. Turn on your controller, and make sure the bluetooth mode on your phone is enabled. Tap pair at the bottom of the screen. Check for updates by tapping the dialog box at the bottom of the screen Calibrate your controller by pressing next in the dialog box at the bottom of the screen. Choose between the hand you want to use your Gear VR controller in. Your Gear VR controller will now appear under paired controllers on your controller screen.

