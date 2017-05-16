Connecting your aim controller to PlayStation VR is a simple process.

The PlayStation Aim controller is the newest accessory for PlayStation VR, allowing you to really feel like you are in the middle of the action when shooting baddies in a game. However before you go shooting anything that moves, you need to make sure that your Aim controller is properly paired and connected to your PlayStation 4 console.

Getting connected will only take a moment or two though, and here's how it's done!

Connecting your aim controller

The Aim controller is finally here, delivering a controller for VR games meant to feel like a rifle while you are playing. Of course, before you can go exploring the world of Farpoint with it, you'll need to connect this controller to your console. Much like with a Move controller, or a DualShock 4 controller, Sony has made the pairing process as painless as is possible.

All you need to do is plug your Aim controller to your PlayStation 4 console using a microUSB cable, and press the PlayStation button on your Aim Controller. It will automatically pair with your console, and allow you to get to your game and start playing within minutes.

How to connect your aim controller

Turn on your PlayStation 4 console. Sign in to your account. Plug the Aim controller into your PlayStation 4 console. Press the PlayStation button on the top of the Aim controller to pair the controller with your PlayStation 4 console.

Have you picked up a PlayStation Aim Controller?

The PlayStation Aim Controller makes it extra easy to connect to PlayStation VR. This of course means that getting connected won't be getting in the way of enjoying this accessory in action.The PlayStation Aim Controller made it's world debut on May 16th, so for the time being it may be a bit difficult to find.

Are you excited about the immersion of actually being able to point and shoot at your enemies in VR? Be sure to leave us a comment below!