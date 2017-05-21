Drift is a common and irritating problem with Gear VR.

When it comes to being able to enjoy VR anywhere, Gear VR delivers a great experience. For the most part. However it's been plagued with issues with the screen slowly and inexorably drifting away at times. This problem can be exacerbated by a number of things, but no matter why it's happening it's never fun. We've got a few tips to help you cut down on how often it happens, and how to deal with it when it does.

My Gear VR keeps drifting to the side

One of the most persistent and aggravating problems on Gear VR is the continued return of screen drift. You may have noticed this, especially when sitting back and watching a movie. Slowly but surely, your screen starts drifting away to the left or right. While this is aggravating enough when you are looking around and interacting with a game, it can become far more irritating when you are sitting still and trying to watch a movie.

Screen drift seems to happen primarily when in apps or games, and be far less frequent when you are in the Oculus Home screen. If you tend to play while sitting in a spinning chair you might not even notice it happening, especially since you'll be moving on the chair. It's most noticeable when it begins to occur while you are attempting to watch a movie or TV show. Depending on the severity of drift it might even be unnoticeable until you blink, and realize that your screen has up and moved over a bit.

While this is a fairly common problem, and one that has been floating around for a few years now, there isn't a cut and dry fix to deal with it. There are some things that can help though, and we've outlined them here for you.

Unpair bluetooth headphones or third party controllers

While picking up awesome accessories for your Gear VR, not all of them are as great as they initially seem. In some cases third party Bluetooth controllers, and Bluetooth Headphones have both caused increased reporting of drift within experiences. It isn't particularly common, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

If your experience has been stable, and you start to see screen drift after pairing new headphones or gamepad, then you may be dealing with an accessory that is causing the problem. While this is frustrating, Gear VR's new controller shouldn't cause this problem. It's also worth mentioning that plugged in headphones are recommended for Gear VR anyway due to audio latency issues.

Check your battery level

the culprit of your problem. If drift problems have just started to crop up, or are particularly noticeable you'll want to pull your phone out of the headset and see how much power you have left.

If your battery is getting down to below 20% then it's definitely a good choice to go ahead and plug it in to charge for a while. If it feels particularly hot, you might want to give it a rest as well, and see if that does the trick.

Reorient your screen

If worst comes to worst, and you do start to notice screen drift then you'll want to be able to quickly and easily reorient your screen. Thankfully this can be achieved with a few button presses. If you double tap the back button it should open the Oculus menu. From here just tap 'reorient screen' and your display should fix itself.

This obviously isn't a perfect fix, and depending on how bad your drift issues are it may only help for a few minutes at a time. It will however ensure that that you can fix things in the moment and see what's going on.

Have you had this problem?

Unfortunately this is a fairly common problem for which there isn't a complete fix right now. While this is frustrating, these tips can help to lower the frequency with which it happens, and what to do when if it starts to occur. Have you run into this problem? Do you know about a fix that we missed? We'd love it if you dropped us a comment below!