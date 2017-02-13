Severe battery drain means you can't spend nearly enough time in VR, but there is a quick fix to get you back on track.

After charging up your phone, you probably expect to be able to enjoy a solid hour or more playing your Gear VR. However, a pretty seriously irritating process has been cropping up for a lot of people. After you plug your phone into Gear VR, the headset is causing serious, and severe battery drain.

This means that even with a full charge, you may not have long in to spend shooting at space pirates. Thankfully, there is an easy fix that won't take more than a few minutes.

What happens

If this problem is cropping up, the only way to really tell is by keeping an eye on your battery. Some users reported losing as much as 1% of battery life each minute. While there isn't a foolproof way to tell if you are losing battery life, playing for 5 to 10 minutes with a full charge, and then dropping out of VR to check what your battery is registering at.

If you've lost more than 5% battery life in that time, you may be dealing with this problem. Thankfully, Oculus is fully aware of the issue and has a fix that you will get you back on track without a problem.

How to fix it

This problem originally started to pop up back in September and October. Oculus quickly updated their software to eliminate the problem. If you've been ignoring this software update, you'll find that is a big part of your problem. That means that all you need to do is update your Oculus software. To do this, open up the Oculus app and apply the update you are immediately prompted to install.

At this point the severe battery drain issues should be solved, and you'll be able to watch a movie without having to worry that your phone is going to die smack dab in the middle of everything.