These tips ought to help if your phone overheats while playing Gear VR.

There are few things quite as frustrating as being in the middle of an awesome VR game and having your phone overheat and shut everything down. Gear VR can overheat, and when it does, it's never at an opportune time. Thankfully there are a fair few ways that you can get around this problem, and we've got the details on them.

Prepare for VR

e won't try to overheat while playing.

Charge your phone before jumping into VR — When you charge your phone while playing, your phone is going to heat up substantially. This is especially true if you're using a quick charger. So by making sure that you've got as close to a full battery as possible before jumping into VR you can make sure you aren't putting any undue pressure on your device.

Close extra applications — When your phone is running multiple apps, it's working harder than if there is only one thing that is open. By closing all of the apps that you aren't using in VR, you can make sure that your phone is only concentrating on one thing at a time. You can also turn on Airplane mode, to help make sure that you aren't getting constant notifications.

Make sure that you don't have the rear cover attached — While the cover can help if you're playing in a particularly sunny room, it also makes it much more difficult for your phone to vent the heat that is created when running VR apps. Essentially you're just making sure that your phone has room to breathe, and to vent off any serious heat it may create.

Once you are in VR

There are also a few things that you can do to help with overheating once you have opened Oculus Home up. These are just as small as the precautions we outlined above, and will continue to make sure that your phone doesn't get too hot and stop working.

Turn on 'Do not Disturb' mode — This will make sure you don't get a pop up notification every time you get a notification on your phone, and can be found from within the settings menu.

Adjust your screen brightness — A brighter screen is going to drain your battery faster, and can contribute to heat buildup, and your Gear VR brightness is actually different from the brightness on your phone. To adjust your brightness head to the settings menu in Gear VR. You'll see a slide bar where you can adjust how bright or dim you want the screen to be.

Take a look at accessories

If you're using an older model phone, then even with this tips you may still occasionally run into problems with your phone overheating. If this has happened to you then you may want to consider picking up an accessory to help you along your way.

Cooling Fan

If the idea of attaching a cooling pack to the back of your phone fills you with existential dread, then don't worry. You have another option. There are a few different cooling fans out there that can be attached to the back of the phone to help keep it a little bit cooler. This means that nothing cold will be hooked into your fan, so you won't be dealing with any kind of condensation, but you'll still have a cooling factor to help cut down on how fast your phone overheats.

There aren't many cooling fans that are available out there, but there are a few. For the most part they seem to have a built in battery that will need to be kept charged, separate if your phone, and they clip on. This means that you can adjust where they sit on your phone to get the best cooling option. However, you will want to make sure that the fan you pick up syncs up with the model of Gear VR you are using. Due to the slight changes and tweaks to Gear VR headsets over the past few years, a fan that easily fits an Innovator Edition Gear VR is not going to work quite right with a fan built for the 2016 model.

See at Pharaoh Technologies

Desk fan

Your second option isn't going to be much better than a coolin fan directly on your headset. What you can do is get a desktop, or oscillating fan, and face it towards you. This may not be an ideal fix since you may still wind up facing away from the fan. However in lieu of a better option, this can help to keep your phone cooler for longer.

With a smaller desk fan, you can easily point it directly at your phone and adjust it properly before jumping into VR. While it may end up making a smaller distance if you are playing a game and spinning around in your chair, it is going to be some serious help if you are sitting still to watch a movie or video. Most desk fans will require an outlet in order to get power, so you'll also want to ensure that your setup is close enough to plug in.

See at Amazon

Have you had issues with Gear VR overheating while you are using it? Did you use a particular method to help? We want to know about it, so make sure that you drop a comment below and let us know about it!