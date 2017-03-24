Dealing with a crashing app can be irritating, but there are a few things that can help.

YouTube VR is still fairly new when it comes to delivering great content to those using VR headsets. YouTube has long been a giant when it comes to video on the internet, but this new foray allows them to deliver even more great content from all over the world. While just about everyone knows how easy it is to lose a few hours on the website, this can be particularly difficult in VR. Especially since lately, for some users, the YouTube VR app has been unexpectedly crashing. There are a few things you can do to stop this happening though, and we've got the details for you here.

YouTube VR crashes immediately

This particular problem doesn't show up the same way that you might expect from an app quitting. Instead of being able to watch videos for a few minutes, the YouTube VR app is crashing as soon as it opens. You'll see a black screen where your content ought to be, followed by getting kicked back to the Daydream home screen. Users have tried a variety of different fixes, and Google has also weighed in with what you should try if this begins happening for you.

Clear your Google Services

If YouTube VR keeps automatically crashing as soon as you attempt to open the app, then what you'll need to do is clear out your Google VR Services app data. After you have cleared out this cache, you'll also need to go ahead and reboot your phone.

To do this first you need to go to the settings. Next you want to head over to apps. Select Google VR Services from the list. Next you want to do is clear all the data that is store here. The next step is to go ahead, close all open apps, and restart your phone. At this point you should be able to open up YouTube VR and enjoy the video that you've been looking forward to.

What if that doesn't work?

The thing to remember is that this fix hasn't worked for everyone. For the time being it seems to be working for some users, but not for others. Right now, this is the only fix available, even though it doesn't work for everyone. Google is aware of the problem, and hopefully there will be a patch released in the near future. This does mean that for some folks, sadly YouTube VR isn't going to be an app that is usable for the time being.

Have you had issues with YouTube VR? Did this fix work for you? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments below and let us know about it!