Hear yourself talk, just like in real life!

We don't usually think about how isolating headphones are for VR experiences, because the overall goal is to be able to immerse yourself in the virtual world by only hearing that world. For exploring something new in VR, immersive audio can be a powerful way to really feel like you're in the game, but there are plenty of PlayStation VR games where being able to hear yourself and other is also important.

Fortunately, your PlayStation 4 has a feature that allows you to tweak your microphone so you can enjoy audio immersion and the reality of your own voice. It's called sidetone volume, and here's what you need to know!

Enabling Sidetone Volume.

As you know, PlayStation VR uses a separate breakout box for audio processing. That box means you can'e use wireless headphones, but it does mean there's probably a microphone right next to your head. The placement of your microphone may be different depending on what headphones you're wearing, and that's why Sidetone Volume setting are more than just an on-off switch. Instead, it's a volume slider, so you can adjust the volume until your voice sounds natural through the headphones.

Step-by-step instructions

From your PlayStation home screen, select Settings Select Devices from your Settings menu Select Audio Devices from your Devices menu Select Sidetone Volume Increase or decrease as needed

The best possible setup is going to be where you can hear your voice without hearing a ton of external noise. The less of your physical environment you can hear the better, and the closer you can get to hearing your voice as though you weren't wearing headphones the better. Once you have this set up the way you want, it'll be time to play!