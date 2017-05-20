Finding the right adapter is easier than you think.

Having a Gear VR means that you have portable VR right at your fingertips, so long as your phone has enough juice to get the job done. What happens when you upgrade your phone, and it requires a new type of adapter though? That's the question plenty of people who have upgraded to a Galaxy S8 have been asking, and we've got answers. All you need to do is order yourself a handy little Type-C adapter, and you'll be good to go!

Do I need a Type-C adapter?

This is a pretty easy question to answer, and it all depends on the phone that you are using Gear VR with. If you are using a Samsung Galaxy S7 or older, then this isn't something you need to worry about. However, if you're using the new Galaxy S8, you've noticed by now that it uses a Type-C port to charge. If you are using the 2016 Gear VR it came loaded with a MicroUSB adapter, which means that you'll need to find an appropriate Type-C adapter.

Essentially if the phone you use for VR has a USB Type-C port, and your Gear VR has a MicroUSB adapter, then you'll need to bite the bullet and pick up a Type-C adapter. Don't worry though, because Samsung has made this easy and affordable for you.

How do I order one?

Rather than clicking over to Amazon and scrolling through the options for a Type-C adapter that way, you can head right over to Samsung's part website. From here you can have a Type-C adapter shipped right to your door without having to worry if it's a subpar product, or whether it will work correctly with your Gear VR. This website isn't without it's own issues though.

You can search by keyword, or model number, but many of the search results don't pop up with a photo making it difficult to know whether you are looking at the right accessory or not. That's why we did the hard work for you, and found you the Type-C adapter so that you're not forced to spend precious time searching for it on the Samsung Parts website. Best of all, it'll only run you

See at Samsung Parts

Have you had to order a Type-C adapter?

Phones are constantly being upgraded with new specs, which means that if you upgrade your phone but not your Gear VR you may run into the issue of not having the proper connector. Nobody wants to be left out in the cold for VR for upgrading, which is why Samsung made it easy to swap out your MicroUSB connector for a USB Type-C connector within Gear VR. Have you had to upgrade? We want to know about it!