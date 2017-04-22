A lingering issue plenty of users have reported in VR is one displaying darker than other.

As the technology for VR grows and develops, there are going to be small problems that crop up. One of the lingering problems that's been cropping up as far back as 2014 and has appeared on Daydream, Gear VR, and even Oculus Rift, is one eye displaying darker visually on the screen than the other.

What causes one eye to be darker than the other?

When one eye is seeing content that is darker than the other, what you're seeing is a display issue. There isn't an exact cause, although there are a few things you can do to try and keep this problem from cropping up while you are gaming in VR.

Essentially, when a game is coded a level of darkness is given for dark backgrounds. This level starts at one, which is fairly dark, and goes up from there. When a game is coded with higher level of darkness, your headset has to work harder to properly get it display. While this is a frustrating problem, it's not one that you can do quite much about. There is one fix though.

Some Gear VR users have reported that you can help this problem by turning down the brightness on your headset. This means that your headset—or in some cases, phone—doesn't have to work as hard to display the VR game you're attempting to play.

Have you seen this problem?

While this seems to be a prevalent problem across devices, there isn't a surefire way to deal with this issue. While adjusting your brightness may help, it isn't a surefire solution. Have you ever noticed one eye displaying darker than the other while in VR? Do you have a different fix that we didn't talk about here? Be sure to leave us a comment below telling us about it!