How do I enable voice search for my Gear VR?

When it comes to browsing the web in VR, Samsung has made it easier than most with the Samsung Internet app for Gear VR. The ability to surf the web and watching anything you come across is generally pretty easy, though reading isn't always the best experience.

A key part of this experience is voice search, making it so you don't have to type every character out by pointing your face at a key on a virtual keyboard. On occasion, this feature can become interrupted by other apps on your phone. Thankfully it's an easy fix, and one that can be handled in just a few minutes.

How to fix Voice Search

Plenty of people have run into a problem when trying to use the voice search function on the Samsung Internet app. For some it's an issue from the start, while others have reported it after using the voice search for days and weeks first. If you try to use voice search and the app doesn't seem to be registering your voice, then there is thankfully an easy fix. Samsung Internet actually uses Google's voice search to power it's engine, so you need to start with ensuring this feature is working properly.

There are two things that you can do to make sure you get Voice Search working. The first is make sure the Google app on your phone is installed, enabled, and updated to the most recent version. Additionally, you'll want to go into the settings on your phone and then select Language and input. From there tap on Text-to-speech. If it isn't enabled already, switch to Google Text-to-Speech Engine.

At this point if you head back into VR and open up Samsung Internet, things may look a little bit different. Don't be worried though. At this point you should be able to use voice search without a problem, and it ought to be a bit more accurate as well.

Step by Step instructions

Update your Google app

Open up Google Play on your phone Search your installed apps and find Google Update the app to the most current version

Enable Google Text-to-speech

Open the settings on your phone. Tap on Language and input. Tap on Text-to-speech Tap on Google Text-to-speech

Conclusion

Fixing voice search in VR makes surfing the internet with your Gear VR fun and easy. Seriously, nobody wants to type using the touchpad if they can avoid it. Did we miss a method to fix voice search with Gear VR? Have you had to deal with this problem before? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments below!