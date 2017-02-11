Calibrating your PlayStation VR makes a huge difference.

Out of the box, your PlayStation VR will connect with your PlayStation Camera and start working with little effort. Over time, especially if you use PlayStation Move controllers a lot, you may notice the experience isn't always as accurate as it could be. There's an easy solution in Sony's Light Calibration Tool for your PlayStation VR, but going through this setup correctly will cause your setup to become significantly more accurate.

Here's what you need to know about a successful Light Calibration setup!

Hold still and be precise

The Light Calibrations setup is a four step process for mapping multiple positions so the camera software knows what specifically to track and how to adjust settings to ensure that tracking is accurate. This setup requires you to hold the headset in those positions while the calibration is taking place, which means your hands need to be steady and your headset needs to be precisely lined up with the outline you see on the display.

It's also important there are no reflective surfaces near the PlayStation Camera field of view. Reflective surfaces with the bright blue PSVR lights will interrupt the calibration, and in some cases will make tracking worse.

Lighting matters

Everything about a great PlayStation VR setup starts with lighting. If you're in a room with a lot of variable lighting, for example a lot of sunlight during the day that can't be covered up, your PlayStation VR experience will be inconsistent at times. Your initial setup gave the PlayStation Camera a setting to stick to, and when the lighting in your room deviated from that you're going to have a problem.

The key to a consistent PlayStation VR experience is to make sure you run Light Calibration when the lighting in your playspace is the same as it would be every time you play, and the darker the room is the better this process will be. Make sure your shades are drawn, your lights are out, and you're able to be consistent in this lighting. If you can't control the lighting, you'll need to re-use Light Calibration during your brightest and darkest play sessions.

Repeat if necessary

If you're unable to complete the Light Calibration for your PlayStation VR, there's an issue with your environment that the PlayStation Camera can't work around. You'll see this when the tool fails to move on to the next step, which means the first thing you need to do is re-check your playspace and make sure there are no setup problems for the camera to fight with.

Sometimes the answer is more obvious than you'd think. Be sure the PlayStation 4 sensors are clean, and no dust is resting on the lenses. Occasionally, it can also be useful to completely power cycle your PlayStation 4 and start again. Reboot your PS4 and try the Light Calibration tool again, but be sure there are no problems with your environment before you move on.

The most important thing is to keep trying the Light Calibration until you are successful, as the difference in makes in tracking quality can be significant.