Where do I sell my VR headset?
Whether you're ready to upgrade to a bigger and better VR headset, want to downsize for awhile until new technology comes out, or think VR just isn't quite right for you, here is how to sell your VR headset!
- How to prepare your VR headset
- Where to sell your VR headset
- Tips for selling your VR headset online
How to prepare your VR headset
You might get a lucky bite selling your VR headset 'as is', but to maximize the chances of selling, you want to handle some preparations before posting it online.
Clean it!
Selling a dirty VR headset is just rude, nevermind how it will look in the photos you take. You'll want to do your best to get all the grime and dust off the VR headset. Here are some guides on cleaning:
- How to clean your Samsung Gear VR
- How to clean your Oculus Rift
- How to clean your HTC Vive
- How to clean your PlayStation VR
Replace the sticky bits
Most people familiar with VR understand how sweaty and gross the foam face cushion on a Rift or Vive can get after serious use. Ordering a replacement cushion is a great idea, and any potential buyers will love the idea of a fresh start.
Make sure you mention in your ad any parts you replaced, as it will only give the buyer more incentive to choose your VR.
- HTC Vive face cushion replacement
- Oculus Rift face cushion replacement
- Samsung Gear VR face cushion replacement
Ensure all elements are in working order
A VR system is dependent on all its pieces to deliver a great experience. If even one piece isn't working, like an Oculus remote, consider replacing it before putting your VR system up for sale. Buyers are going to go for a solution that takes the least amount of effort, which in this case is a fully functioning VR system.
Where to sell your VR headset
There are a few websites with a large audience where you can sell your VR headset. If you'd rather sell your device locally, check out either Kijiji or Craigslist, but you most definitely won't reach as many buyers as with the following sites:
eBay: The online auction giant is probably your best bet for a quick sale, but not necessarily the best value for that sale.
Swappa: Swappa is designed for more personal transactions and frequently results in more cash in your pocket, but is a smaller service with fewer customers so your headset may not sell right away.
Tips for selling your VR headset online
When selling your VR headset online, there are a few things you should mention and include in order to get the best response possible.
Be honest
Don't market your VR headset 'as is'. Make sure you include an explanation of any wear or scratches on the VR headset. Someone spending this much money on something won't be impressed if the unit arrives in a different shape than is advertised. They might also just ignore your ad as they want to be sure they're getting a quality unit.
Include photos
Going along with the honesty point, try to include plenty of well-lit photos of the headset. You want to make the buyer comfortable that you're not trying to hide anything. If possible, include in the photo your username on the site you're selling from. Also, make sure you clean the headset before snapping photos.
Mention replacement pieces
Did you get a new Vive Wand after the first one broke? Have you replaced the foam pads around the lenses? Is all the hardware still around for mounting sensors to walls? Make sure you include this information in your copy — answering all of a buyer's questions immediately make it so much easier on both of you.
Mention system requirements or compatible phones
Anyone buying a VR headset has to be wary of system requirements. Including them in the copy of your sales pitch will take the guesswork out of the equation for the buyer. They might see your posting, see that their PC can run VR, and get so excited that they click to buy. The same goes for compatible phones!
Use a clever title
As VR headsets become more common and more go up for sale, having a generic title just won't do. For example, VR headset for sale won't get as many hits as Mint condition PlayStation VR for only $200.
Include links
In the copy you write, make sure you include links to sites and articles that will help you with the sale. Articles that compare one headset to other headsets will work great, as well as reviews for the headset you're selling.
Check out other prices
You don't want to set a price too high or too low — either way you won't be happy with the results. Check prices on Swappa and eBay to get a good idea of where you should sell yours. Also, consider the current condition of your VR headset when setting a price.
Reader comments
How to get the best deal when selling your VR headset
All solid tips.. and yes, include lots and lots of photos!
Hmm, I didn't realize that VR headsets are going to be like buying your first boat or RV. Happy the day you buy it as well as the day you get rid of it. I'm still waiting on Microsoft to develop VR for my X11i Nordic Track treadmill. I think I would love to be able to run on my treadmill while running through Bing maps all over the world. Or even running in a jungle from dinosaurs like in Jurassic Park or running on a beach.
Nice tips, I'd never want to part with my vive though. It is finally something that allows me to justify purchasing high end hardware since games have been console ports for the most part. Now only developers start adding sli support!