Hiding VR porn your Gear VR is far easier than you think, and we've got the details on how to do it!

By now, you're probably well acquainted with Gear VR and the fact that you watch and enjoy porn using it. The problem crops up if you don't want somebody to accidentally stumble across your downloaded porn videos while scrolling through your phone. This is especially true if you like to hand over your phone to your children. Thankfully, it's super easy to make sure that this never happens by doing a few small things to hide your porn.

Hidden or locked folders

The easiest way to ensure that nobody accidentally stumbles across your VR porn collection is by utilizing hidden or locked folders on your phone. That's because your VR porn is downloaded, and then stored on your phone. By using folders you can make sure that nobody can find your collection, or that if they do, they are inaccessible without the correct password.

Now the thing to remember here is that creating hidden folders, and password locking folders isn't a default option. Instead you'll need to find a good app that can help you out. If you want to go the route of hidden folders, then downloading a file explorer is your best bet. If you'd prefer to just lock a folder with a password, then an app with password protection like File Hide Expert is going to be the option you want to pursue.

By using hidden or locked folders, you're making sure that nobody ever stumbles upon content that is private. A locked folder is going to give you a bit more security in the long run, but if you don't hand your phone over to anyone on a regular basis, then hidden folders may be a solid choice.

Clear your browsing history

If you've already got your porn hidden on your phone, then all you need to do is make sure that your browsing history is as clean as the rest of your phone. After all you don't want to have someone seeing your recent search results when you are letting them look up movie showtimes.

Clearing out your browsing history is the easiest way to ensure that this doesn't happen. Cleaning out that history on a regular basis ought to make sure that nobody is accidentally clued in to your private entertainment accidentally. The big thing to remember with clearing your browsing history is to do it after you have finished downloading the videos you are looking for.

Step by step instructions

Open the Settings on your phone Go to Applications Open the applications manager Tap on Samsung internet for Gear VR Tap data usage Tap clear data

Keep it hidden

Do you have a particular method for hiding porn on Gear VR that we missed here? Do you have an app that you like to use for hiding or password locking folders with your VR porn on them? Drop us a line in the comments below and let us know about it!