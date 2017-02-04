Can I play PC games on my PSVR?

Sony's entry into the virtual reality world has so far been a hit — their head-mounted display is as comfortable as they get, and the library of quality games continues to grow. For some of you, however, PlayStation VR games might not be enough. Besides, you have that enormous Steam library sitting there just begging to be played.

Thanks to the developers of Odd Sheep Games and their software, Trinus PSVR, you can now enjoy both VR and non-VR games from your Steam library on PSVR. If this is something you've always wanted to do, we're here to show you how to get it all set up. Remember, this is a Beta build and a work in progress — expect some bugs.

What you need before you begin

Here's what you need to play Steam games on PSVR:

That's pretty much it. Easy right? If you already have a Steam account and a PSVR, you can download and install Trinus PSVR and get started.

The version you download is the free trial — if you enjoy Trinus PSVR, you can buy a licence to unlock the full version.

How to download and install Trinus PSVR

Before you can start playing, you must get going with Trinus VR.

Launch your favorite web browser from your Start menu, taskbar, or desktop. Navigate to www.trinusvirtualreality.com/psvr/. Click Download Trinus PSVR — you might have to scroll down a bit to find it. Click Run when the file has finished downloading. Click I accept the agreement. Click Next. Click Install. When the installation is complete, a driver install window will open. Click Next. Click Finish.

How to set up your PSVR and PC

Before you start playing games, you have to physically set up your PSVR with your PC.

Plug an HDMI cable into the PS4 HDMI port on the processing unit. Plug the HDMI cable into an HDMI port on your PC. Plug a USB to Micro-USB cable into the processing unit. Plug the USB to Micro-USB cable into a USB port on your PC. Plug the PSVR head-mounted display into the processing unit. Plug the power cable into a power outlet.

How to set up Trinus PSVR

Now that your PSVR is hooked up to your PC and Trinus PSVR has been downloaded and installed, you can launch it and get started.

Launch Trinus PSVR from the Start menu, desktop, or taskbar. Turn on your PSVR headset using the power button on its cable. Click the Main tab at the top of the Trinus VR window. Click the dropdown arrow next to PC Mode. Click SteamVR. Click the dropdown arrow next to PSVR display. Click the display that is associated with your PSVR. In this case, it's DISPLAY2. Click the dropdown arrow next to PSVR Mode. Click VR. Click Start. Launch SteamVR from the Start menu, desktop, or taskbar. Click the dropdown arrow next to SteamVR. Click Run Room Setup. Click Standing Only. Click Next. Click Calibrate Center. Click Next. Click Calibrate Floor once you've set the headset on the floor — make sure you point the headset in the direction you're facing! Click Next. Click Done. Launch a VR Steam game.

A headset window with a split view should pop up if it hasn't already. You want to move this window over to the PSVR by hitting Windows key + Shift + Right arrow on your keyboard until it disappears from your standard monitor.

To get your keyboard and mouse or controller to work in the game, use the Alt + Tab shortcut on your keyboard to bring up the actual game window on your standard monitor. Positional head tracking with a webcam is still way too buggy to be much good, but you can enjoy rotational head tracking in any VR game.

Mouse mode

If you'd like to play all of your Steam games in PSVR, you can do so with Mouse mode. Some games, like Crysis 3 and Doom 3, come with built-in side-by-side support that let you play as you normally would in VR, but most games don't have this type of support unless you use something like VorpX.

In the case of standard games, you can still enjoy them in cinematic mode within your PSVR.

Click the Main tab at the top of the Trinus VR window. Click the dropdown arrow next to PC Mode. Click Mouse. Click the dropdown arrow next to Non-VR. Click None — if the game you're playing is known to have side-by-side support, click Side by Side. Click the dropdown arrow next to PSVR Mode. Click Cinematic. Click Start. Launch a non-VR Steam game.

The same headset window with a split view should be moved over to your PSVR by hitting Windows key + Shift + Right arrow on your keyboard until it leave your standard monitor.

Instead of leaving the actual game window on your standard monitor, you want to also move it over to the PSVR by hitting Windows key + Shift + Right arrow on your keyboard. Once you've moved it over to the PSVR, you'll see the game appear on large screen in front of you. You can now enjoy all your non-VR games in cinematic mode in PSVR.

Troubleshooting

Trinus PSVR is currently in Beta stage, so there are understandably a few bugs. Here are a few fixes to some common problems.

How to change display settings

For Trinus PSVR to work properly, you want to make sure your primary monitor is set to 1080p, and you also want to make sure the displays are extended. Here's how to do both.

Right-click a blank spot on your desktop. Click Display settings. Click the dropdown arrow beneath Multiple displays. Click Extend these displays. Click Advanced display settings. Click the dropdown arrow beneath Resolution. Click 1920 x 1080. Click Apply.

Tracking and drift problems

When you first click Start in Trinus PSVR, ensure your head-mounted display is placed on a steady surface and is pointing toward the direction you're facing. If you don't have the PSVR on a steady surface when you first launch, it will track all over the place and you'll have a frustrating time trying to get your cursor into the right place.

More troubleshooting

The fine people over at the PSVRHack sub-Reddit are more than eager to help you out with other problems you have with Trinus PSVR.

Did you have success with Trinus PSVR? Let us know how it went if you decided to take the plunge!