The countdown to Daydream through a Galaxy S8 has begun, are you ready?

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will soon be the only phone capable of using both forms of high quality mobile VR, so if you've been eager to see if the grass really is greener on the other side you'll soon be able to see for yourself.

Just like the Gear VR, you need to do a few things to make sure your phone is good to go for Daydream. Here's what you need to know!

How do I prep my S8 for Daydream?

You can expect is a Software update to hit your Galaxy S8 this summer to enable Daydream, but that's just step one. Next is making sure you order yourself a Daydream headset, so that as soon as you can play those new games on your phone you have the headset necessary to do it. You can technically use your Gear VR headset for Daydream apps, but you need the Daydream Controller to make everything work.

Next up is making sure you're ready to dive into Daydream. The best Daydream experience happens when you have a clean display, plenty of storage, and some backup power for when you're planning on playing for a long time.

Finally, take a look at Games and Apps on Daydream and grab the games you know you're going to want to play.

Are you ready?

Samsung's Galaxy S8 getting Daydream compatibility is a big deal, especially for those who want to enjoy as much VR as they possibly can without breaking the bank. Do you already own a Galaxy S8 that is about to be capable of running a new VR system? Does this make you want to ditch your Pixel and upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S8? If you're excited about this let us know about it in the comments below!