Sharing your experiences in VR to a second screen is easy with Daydream.

Adventuring through VR with Daydream is a blast. From games that have you trying to figure out puzzles, to immersive videos that can bring you to exciting new locales. Trying to get your friends to try out VR can be pesky though, and if you have a few friends over, you might be tempted to share what you're seeing, to a larger screen that everyone can enjoy. Thankfully this is totally doable, and we've got the details for you here.

What you want to do

When it comes to sharing your adventures in VR, you have plenty of options. From saving videos and sharing them later, to just strapping your friends into the headset one by one. Sometimes neither of those options really works out though. If that's the case, then what you'll want to do is mirror the screen of your phone onto another device. You'll need either a Chromecast connected to your television, or a Google Cast enabled Android TV.

Essentially what you want to do is cast from your Daydream enabled phone, to your Television. This will allow anyone else in the room to see what you are seeing on your headset.

How to use Google Cast

The easiest way to share your screen, is by using Google Cast. For this method you're going to need either a Chromecast, or an Android TV, because your phone needs to communicate with them to share your screen. Likewise, you'll need to ensure that both your phone, and the device you are casting to, are connected to the same Wi-fi network. From there all you need to do is start casting from your phone to the television, and then strap on your Daydream headset.

How to use Google Cast to share your screen.

Open the Google Home app. Tap the overflow icon in the upper left corner of your screen. Tap Cast screen/audio and connect to the device you intend to share your screen with. Put on your headset, and share your adventures in VR with the room!

Are you sharing?

Sharing your screen lets you show everyone the amazing experiences that Daydream can deliver. This can be particularly handy if you have friends who are sensitive to motion sickness, or you want to share a particularly cool video with several people at the same time. Have you ever shared your screen? Are we missing a method for mirroring your daydream experiences to a second screen? Be sure to leave us a comment below, and let us know about it!