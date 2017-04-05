How do I mirror my desktop on my Gear VR?

It might sound crazy, but streaming your PC's desktop to your Gear VR is quite possible thanks to a couple of free apps for your phone and your PC. Why stream to your Gear VR? Using your desktop in VR is an incredible experience, whether you're watching a movie or playing a game. That's right — any games on your PC can be played on an enormous screen within Gear VR.

Ready to get started? Here's what you need to download and how to get everything working together.

What you need to stream your desktop to Gear VR

There are a few things you're going to need in order to stream your desktop to your Gear VR:

Gear VR and suitable phone

NVIDIA 600-series GPU or better

4GB of RAM

Wi-Fi connection

Bigscreen app installed on your PC

If you have the stuff listed above, you can get busy setting everything up on your phone and your PC.

Allow apps from unknown sources

Because Stream Theater isn't an officially signed app from the Play Store, you need to switch your settings over so that your phone can run unknown apps. Here's how to do it.

Swipe down from the top of your screen. Tap the settings button. It looks like a gear and is located in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap the Personal tab. Tap Lock screen and security. Tap the switch in the Unknown sources section so that it turns green (On). Tap OK.

Download SideloadVR and Stream Theater on your phone

Now that your phone is ready to go, you can download SideloadVR and Stream Theater.

Launch the Play Store. Tap the search field at the top of the screen. Type SideloadVR. Tap Sideload VR for GearVR. Tap Install. Tap Accept. The installation process will begin. Tap Open. Tap Skip. Tap the search button in the top-right corner of the screen. It looks like a magnifying glass. Type Stream Theater. Tap the search button in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap Stream Theater. Tap Download App. The download process will begin. Tap Package Installer when the download is complete. Tap Install.

Configure GeForce Experience

While Stream Theater is downloading and installing, it's time to get GeForce Experience set up on your PC. You have to enable Gamestream so that Bigscreen can actually be streamed over to your Gear VR.

Launch GeForce Experience from your Start menu, desktop, or taskbar. Click the Settings button. It looks like a gear. Click Shield. Click the switch next to Gamestream so that it turns green (On).

Stream Theater will now be able to pick up Gamestream-compatible games on your PC, but first you have to get everything working together.

Find your PC's IP address

In order to connect Stream Theater and GeForce Experience, you need to know your PC's IP address. Here's how to find it.

Right-click the Start button. Click Search. Type cmd and hit Enter on your keyboard. Type ipconfig and hit Enter on your keyboard.

Your IP address is listed in the IPv4 Address line.

Stream your desktop to your Gear VR

Everything is downloaded and enabled; it's time to put it all together. First, launch the Stream Theater app on your phone and insert your phone into the Gear VR. Within, you'll see a Stream Theater environment. Follow these steps from within the Gear VR:

Select Add PC manually. Type in your PC's IP address. Select Enter. Select your desktop from the options. A code will appear within the Gear VR and a small window will appear on your desktop PC. Type the code into the window on your desktop PC. Click Connect.

You can now put on your Gear VR again and you should see a list of games from your PC. Choose Bigscreen, choose a theater to use (Void works best for a desktop), and you'll immediately see your desktop in front of you. You can now use your keyboard and mouse just as if you were using a regular PC monitor. Have fun!

Your experience

