Switching between which hand uses the remote is a breeze on Google Daydream!

Google Daydream offers an awesome VR experience that uses a remote to let you interact with apps and experiences. Using the remote makes it easier to get right into games, and offers pinpoint accuracy while you are enjoying yourself. There is a catch: the remote is automatically oriented to be used in your right hand. If you aren't ambidextrous and you're left hand dominant, you'll need to change the hand orientation of the remote. Thankfully this is very easy, and we've got the details for you here!

Switching hand orientation is a simple process

Not everyone is right-handed, and using the remote with your non-dominant hand can be a pain; it's worth taking a few minutes to adjust the settings. This is a super easy process that just takes a few taps, and then you'll be good to jump into VR and properly enjoy yourself!

The first thing that you need to do is go ahead and open the Daydream app on your phone. From there you want to tap the overflow icon on the upper left of the screen. This will open a menu on the left, and you want to select Settings from that menu. Next, select Controller from the VR Settings menu. Tap on Handedness on the bottom of the menu, and then select Right or Left handed.

That's all you need to do! From here you'll be good to play Left handed, or switch between Right and Left at your leisure.

Step by Step directions

Launch the Daydream app on your phone. Tap the overflow button. Tap Settings. Tap the controller button. Tap Handedness. Tap Left handed.

Are you ambidextrous?

Did you have to switch the handedness on your Daydream remote? Let us know in the comments section!