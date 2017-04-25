Gear VR has safety warnings that pop up when you start up the VR headset, but you can turn them off.

Each time that you turn on your Gear VR a set of safety warnings pops up on your screen. While they are handy for informing new users about safety issues while using VR, if you regularly use your VR headset they can become a bit of a hassle. Thankfully turning off most safety warnings is a pretty easy option from within the settings. We've got the details on how to turn these settings off.

How do I turn off the safety warnings?

The safety warnings on Gear VR pop up each time that you power on your headset, and while they can be handy at first, not everyone wants that reminder wasting time between them and that sweet new VR game they've been waiting to play. That's why Oculus has made it easy for you to turn off those warnings, with a few caveats.

This isn't something that you turn off while you are using the Gear VR headset. Rather, you'll need to open the Oculus app on your phone. Next, tap the more icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. It will look like three vertical lines. After that, scroll down and tap on Gear VR Safety. There is a toggle on the next page that open up, which will let you turn off those warnings.

In order to turn them off the first time, you'll need to watch a short video that outlines five different safety tips. You can then toss the toggle, after acknowledging that you will still see the occasional safety reminder.

Step by step instructions

Open the Oculus app. Tap on more in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap on Gear VR Safety Tap play on the safety video, and watch it. Tap acknowledge after the video. Tap the toggle to turn of Gear VR safety reminders.

Are you keeping the warnings on your Gear VR?

