Elgato makes streaming more versatile, no matter which service you prefer using.

Sharing your gameplay by streaming is pretty easy and baked into PlayStation 4 if you want to stream to Twitch. If your prefer a different service then you may have taken a look at using an Elgato to help facilitate your gaming. While the initial setup of using an Elgato can seem a bit daunting, it's actually pretty easy to do. Just give yourself a bit of extra time the first few streams, and you'll have the entire thing handled in no time flat.

Why use an Elgato?

PlayStation 4 consoles come with some limited sharing abilities baked right in. By hitting the share button you're able to immediately jump into setting up a stream with Twitch. However, now that YouTube Gaming and Beam have come on to the market, there are more streaming services that you may want to take advantage of. While it does take a few extra steps, you can use those services by grabbing an Elgato to capture your gameplay.

Using an Elgato means that you can stream anywhere you have an account, and that saving your streams is easier than ever. It does require a bit more forethought than just jumping into a stream, it's easy enough to do once you have the hang of it.

How do I set up a stream?

Setting up a stream for a specific service is going to involve some particulars, but there is one thing that is universal. Before you start logging into your streaming service and setting up an account, you need to make sure the Elgato is properly hooked up.

The Elgato is powered by it's USB connection to your computer.

When you pull it out of the box you'll see four total ports, but you only really need to pay attention to three of them; the two HDMI ports labeled in and out, and the USB-B slot. First you'll want to hook an HDMI from the back of your PlayStation 4 console into the HDMI port on your Elgato marked 'In'. Next take the HDMI cable that came with the capture card, and hook it into the port labeled 'Out', the other side of the HDMI should be hooked into the back of your television. Then you need to take the USB-B and plug it into the Elgato, and plug the USB side into the computer your are planning to stream with.

The elgato is powered by your computer, and when it's hooked up properly it will glow green along the light strip at the top of the capture card. Next you'll need to make sure that HDCP is disabled in the settings of your PlayStation 4 console. At that point you can open up the Elgato software on your computer, to ensure that you have a solid and working connection. You should be able to see the picture from your game right in the window on your computer.

From here you'll need to login to your preferred streaming service, and connect it, but that tends to be different for each service. You'll need to login, connect your account, enter the streaming URL, as well as download a program like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS). Thankfully most streaming service include a FAQ that includes the details on getting your stream set up.

How to set up your Elgato

Connect the HDMI from your PlayStation 4 console to the Elgato Connect the second HDMI from the Elgato to your television Connect the USB-B from the Elgato to your computer Open the Elgato software on your computer to double check the connection

Step by step instructions to turn off HDCP