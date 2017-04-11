Plex gives you the ability to watch your movies and tv shows, listen to your music, or look at your photos, no matter where you are using the Plex app. While there isn't a Plex app available for Gear VR quite yet, that doesn't mean that you can't use Plex while you're in VR. It just requires a few extra steps to get there, instead of opening an app.

It's simple, easy, and we've got the details for you here.

What is Plex?

Plex is a service that allows you to set up a server where you can store your favorite movies, television shows, music, and photos. It lets you stream your media from the server to supported devices, no matter where you are. That means that you can watch John Oliver through your Gear VR in a hotel while your MacBook is safely at home, which is pretty great. It also means that you can share your media with friends, making it easy to get your bestie hooked on Steven Universe even though she's dozens of episodes behind.

You'll need to download and setup the Plex server from your PC or Laptop, and then move the files you want stored on your server into the Plex folder. After that though, you'll be able to stream right to your Gear VR. For anyone who likes to binge watch their favorite shows over and over again, this is an excellent option to do so.

How do I use Plex with Gear VR?

While you need access to Plex with an app in most cases, that isn't an option with Gear VR. That's because you don't have access to a Plex app for Oculus. Thankfully there is an easy way to get around the fact that there isn't an app available to open up. That's because you can access your Plex server from within the Samsung internet app. While there are options to try sideloading other apps and doing it that way, the easiest method is by using Samsung internet.

All you need to do is navigate to Plex.tv/web and then login. Once connected you should see all of the media that is saved to your server, and the interface should be pretty familiar. Just pick the show or movie that you want to watch, and hit play. You'll probably need to wait for a few minutes for the video to load up properly, but once it does, you're good to go. You can even expand the screen by the icon at the bottom right of the screen, and then your video will fill up the screen. Voila! You're now watching your favorite movies saved to Plex, all while hanging out in VR with your Gear VR.

Step by step instructions

Put on your Gear VR and jump into VR. Open the Samsung Internet Browser. Navigate to plex.tv/web Login to your account Choose the movie you want to watch and enjoy!

Will you be watching?

Using Plex you can enjoy your favorite cinema no matter where you are, and that certainly includes VR. At least if you're using a Gear VR anyway. All you need to do is use the Samsung Internet Browser, and you'll be good to go! While we are holding out hope that there is a Plex app coming to the Oculus Store in the future, for now this is your best option. \Have you used Plex with your Gear VR? Are you considering it now? Share your experience in the comments!