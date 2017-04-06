Watching porn on Gear VR is both easy, and accessible.

Adult content is easy to access on Gear VR, provided you know what you're doing. There is plenty of adult content available for Gear VR but getting to it will take a few extra steps. This may mean sideloading an app, or downloading the videos you want to watch.

Where do I find porn for Gear VR?

As anybody who has spent more than an hour or two on the internet already knows, finding porn is easier than it probably ought to be. All you need to do is search for VR porn and you'll find tons of great content for you to occupy yourself with. While there are tons of videos out there to peruse, there are a few places in particular that have tons of great content. You can check out our recommendations of the best VR adult apps or navigate to any of the below sites.

Advertisement





How do I watch porn on Gear VR?

While finding porn to watch in VR is getting easier than ever, there are still a few steps that you're going to need to take to get started. You'll need to sideload full apps, or download the videos that you want to watch through a video player. There is also a third option, using videos that are within apps that can be properly downloaded from the Google Play Store. All methods work well in different situations, and they're equally easy to access and enjoy.

How to watch porn with a sideloaded app

Download and install Sideload VR from the Play Store. Enable Download of third party apps in your settings. Download the third-party app you want to use. Open the app and jump into VR. Open the video you want to watch and enjoy!

Advertisement





How to watch porn you've downloaded to your phone

Download the video that you want to watch. Put on your Gear VR headset. Open the downloaded video from within your video app of choice. Watch your videos.

Are you watching?

Gear VR allows you to watch your porn in VR. While there are a few different ways to devour your adult content, it will generally end up being both easy and accessible. Do you prefer one method over the other? Let us know about it in the comments below!

Advertisement



