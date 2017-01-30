Porn isn't out of reach when you're using PlayStation VR.

Playstation VR has finally arrived, and so of course you might be asking the important questions. Like whether it's possible to access porn while using it. Sony has a varied history with the adult entertainment industry, so that's a pretty solid query. Have no fear though, you can definitely watch your adult entertainment using PlayStation VR and we've got all the details for you below.

Accessing Porn

We've talked in the past about accessing porn on both Gear VR and Oculus Rift but now it's PlayStation VR's turn. You won't need to side-load your videos in order to enjoy them, primarily because you have access to a full internet browser.

Using the browser on your Playstation 4 console, you can easily navigate to your preferred website of choice for adult videos. From there, all you need to do is open up the video that you want to watch and sit back to enjoy it. There are also several apps available that will play media, so if you have adult videos stored on a flash drive you should be able to play them using a media player.

You've got options

The big draw with being able to enjoy porn in VR is to have an immersive experience though. So while it's all well and good that you can access normal adult content, what you might really be looking for is 360-degree videos. That's also where things get a bit trickier.

With the update to Media Player v2.50, 360-degree videos, including pornhub videos, are supported.

With the update to Media Player v2.50, 360-degree videos, including pornhub videos, are supported. You will need to jump through a few hoops in order to access it though. It isn't ideal since it will take a few minutes in order to get everything set up, but in the end it's worth it. It's also pretty simple, even if you aren't familiar with doing this.

There are also now a small variety of soft core porn videos that are available on Youtube. With these videos you don't need ti download them, or go through much extra effort. While watching 360 degree videos on Youtube can be a bit blurry, and less explicit, it's a great option for anyone who wants to skip having to find and download videos before watching.

Between access to the videos on Youtube, and the library available through websites like Pornhub.com, you've got some access to find the right porn for you.

Step by step instructions for watching a downloaded video

Navigate to the VR category on Pornhub.com using a computer Download the videos you want to watch in VR. Move the files to a thumbdrive Plug the thumbdrive into your PlayStation 4 Make sure the Media Player app is updated to v2.50 Open the files on the thumbdrive using the Media Player app Turn on your PlayStation VR headset Hold the options button on the Dualshock 4 controller Select VR mode from the menu

Step by step instructions for watching a video on Youtube

Launch Youtube on your PlayStation 4 console Select view on PlayStation 4 Select 360-videos in the menu bar Select a video

Enjoy yourself

For the time being porn on PlayStation VR is a limited affair. This should be changing soon though, which means it will be easy to enjoy your adult content using your console without any issues. Since there are more 360-degree videos being added to the internet daily, there will be plenty to explore.