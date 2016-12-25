If you're new to the HTC Vive or a VR veteran, this is your ultimate guide!
Earlier this year HTC debuted its first virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive. With the intention of providing high quality experiences to the masses, the headset has emerged as a consumer favorite as of late.
Whether you're just starting out with the platform or been rocking a headset since launch, we've complied the best tips and tricks to take your experience that extra bit forward. From buyer's guides, tutorials and troubleshooting, we're sure to cover your needs!
Meet the HTC Vive
While HTC has previously targeted its efforts towards phones and mobile devices, the HTC Vive is a step away from the company's well-established roots. The HTC Vive is the firm's first attempt at a virtual reality headset, which combines existing desktop VR with room-scale motion. This gives players a full-body experience, providing one-to-one tracking of the headset and two controllers. Unlike cheaper VR alternatives, the HTC Vive sits among the most premium of virtual reality experiences.
If you're new to the HTC Vive, this is where you should start! From the obtaining a VR headset to warnings for potential buyers, here's what you need to know!
- Everything you need to know about the HTC Vive
- Where to buy the HTC Vive
- Where to buy a used VR headset
- Here's what you need in your PC to run VR
- VR and your privacy: how are these companies treating your data?
- VR Therapy — using an HTC Vive to help with concussions
- How VR lets you travel around the world without leaving your house
- How long in VR is too long?
- Here's what you need to know about wireless VR
- Here's what you need to know about Viveport
Getting started
If you've got your hands on the HTC Vive, it's time to get it set up! While the included quick-start guide will help you jump straight into virtual reality, it manages to gloss over a few aspects of more advanced setup. From headset adjustments to base station mounting, the HTC Vive is best when tailored to you and your surroundings.
If you're looking to fine tune your HTC Vive setup for the best possible experience, look no further!
- Set up your HTC Vive without drilling holes
- The least painful way to set up HTC Vive Lighthouses!
- How to correctly adjust your lens spacing on the HTC Vive
- How to get the best fit for your HTC Vive
- How to pair your HTC Vive controllers
- How to get started with SteamVR
SteamVR
SteamVR is an extension of the Steam platform – a digital games distribution service that has emerged to be a central hub for PC gaming.With the launch of the HTC Vive, HTC and Valve have come together to create a similar platform for virtual reality. This gives the HTC Vive a consistent library and storefront, simplifying virtual reality into a more user-friendly experience. SteamVR also introduces dozens of new features for the headset, which aim to make your VR experience just that extra bit more enjoyable.
To a closer look into what Steam VR offers, follow the links below!
Using SteamVR
- How to pair your phone with the HTC Vive
- How to follow unreleased games on Steam
- Using SteamVR's 'Knock Knock' feature with the HTC Vive
- Get the most out of the camera on your HTC Vive
Customization
- How to set custom backgrounds on the HTC Vive
- How to apply skins to your HTC Vive base stations
- How to apply skins to your HTC Vive controllers
Room Scale
Standing Room
What content?
There are currently hundreds of games available for the HTC Vive via the SteamVR platform. From smaller tech demos to full-fledged titles, there's an ever-growing range of titles for fans of any genre. If you're stuck when it comes to picking some interesting titles, we've brought together the best games and apps currently available for the HTC Vive!
- Five must-have games for your HTC Vive
- Top 10 Best Shooters for VR
- Best horror games for VR
- Top 10 Best Multiplayer VR Games
- Best weird games you can play in VR
- Best Standing Room Only games for HTC Vive
- Best Room-Scale games for the HTC Vive
- Best games for demoing your HTC Vive!
- Best Early Access VR games on Steam
- Best VR videos you should watch right now
- Best adult apps in VR
- Can you play non-VR PC games on Rift or Vive?
Accessories
While the HTC Vive includes all the items you need to play most virtual reality title, there's also a growing market for additional accessories. From standard game controllers to dedicated peripherals, there's a varied range of add-ons available which each add their own unique flairs to VR experiences.
Make sure to take a look at our top accessories below!
Best HTC Vive accessories
Using controllers
- How to use Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers for VR on your Windows PC
- Using HOTAS controllers in VR is beyond amazing!
- Exploring Fallout 4's wasteland with the Wizdish ROVR treadmill
Using headphones
Best PCs for VR
Troubleshooting
While the HTC Vive is arguably one of the best virtual reality experiences to date, anyone who owns one will admit they're not perfect. With the headset launching earlier this year alongside the SteamVR platform, there are still a number of small hitches that users face on a daily basis.
We've brought together some of the most common issues that can affect today's HTC Vive users and the fixes to complement them!
Headset issues
- How to fix an undetected or unresponsive HTC Vive headset
- Here's what all of the HTC Vive's LED states mean
- How to fix audio issues with the HTC Vive
Base station issues
- How to solve tracking issues with the HTC Vive
- How to fix sync issues with the HTC Vive base stations
Controller issues
SteamVR issues
Quick tips
After laying down the cash for a high-end PC and an HTC Vive, it's likely you're looking to get as much value from your purchase. If you're looking for new ways to improve your virtual reality sessions, we've brought together various tips for all virtual reality users.
From portability, optimization or general care, here's what you need to try to enhance your experience!
Playing Oculus Rift games
PC Optimization
Gameplay capture
- How to easily record your HTC Vive gameplay
- How to take screenshots in the HTC Vive using SteamVR
- You can now record true VR gameplay with VRCapture!
Reader comments
HTC Vive: The Ultimate Guide
I think the writer did a great job. I must confess, VR as a concept and a product is still a novelty for some of us. But thank God its getting popular by the day. The details about HTC Vice was more than adequate, but I think a short video should have being included in the overview. Maybe more pictures too.