We've got the details on how to manage those pesky notifications when you're in VR.

Whether it's making sure that you know when a text message from your mom comes in, or letting you know that the email you've been waiting on has arrived, notifications on your phone serve an important purpose. However, what do you do when you're trying to gun down the enemy and a notification that you don't care about pops up on your screen? Well, have no fear; we've got all the details on how to manage your notifications within Gear VR.

How to turn off notifications

When it comes to notifications, you only have two choices. You can either get all of your notifications while in VR, or none of them. There isn't currently a way to differentiate between notifications.

While you certainly don't have to turn off your notifications, doing so will ensure that your phone isn't harassing you while in VR. After all, half of the fun is being able to really and truly immerse yourself in whatever experience you've chosen to play. If you're getting notifications from the real world every few minutes, it probably isn't going to be nearly as much fun.

Thankfully it is pretty simple to do. All you need to do is navigate to settings using the button on your headset. Next look at the gear icon on the middle right of the screen to open the settings menu. Once you get to the settings menu, you'll see an icon of a bell on the lower left of your screen. By tapping your touchscreen while looking at the icon, you can toggle your notifications on or off. This means that you can easily decide between receiving notifications, or going into Do Not Disturb without much hassle at all.

Step by step instructions

For those of you who haven't had much time with their Gear VR, we've also got step by step instructions to make sure you know what you're doing:

Press and hold the back button on the right side of your headset while in Oculus Home. Look at the gear icon on the middle right of the screen. Look at the bell icon at the bottom left of the screen. Tap the touchpad on the right of your headset to toggle your notifications off. Tap the touchpad again to toggle your notifications back on.

Conclusion

Notifications popping up while you're trying to survive in a horror game can be a serious nuisance. While there aren't options for prioritizing which notifications you see while in VR, it is easy to make sure you aren't disturbed while in VR. Have you had to turn off notifications? Let us know about it in the comments below!